Why Everyone Thinks Megan Thee Stallion's New Song Ruthlessly Drags Tory Lanez
"Savage" rapper Megan Thee Stallion has never minced words in her music, whether she's making conservative pundits lose their minds with her Cardi B collab, "WAP," or when she's using her brutal lyrics and considerable assets to torment men in her "Thot S**t" music video. She also tells it like it is in her personal life, including her ongoing legal battle with Canadian rapper Tory Lanez.
In 2020, Megan accused Lanez (real name Daystar Peterson) of shooting her in the foot, resulting in one charge of assault with a firearm and another gun possession charge, per Billboard. Lanez was even handcuffed in court in early April for violating a protective order prohibiting him from talking about the case or Megan on social media, per TMZ. Now, Megan is taking her ability to write killer lyrics, and is fighting back with a new song she just debuted at Coachella.
On April 7, just a couple days after Lanez was handcuffed for violating the court order, Megan tweeted that she had a new song she wanted to drop at Coachella before releasing it as a single, and on April 16, she performed the yet-untitled song to the crowd teeming with music fans. Now that the footage has dropped on social media, many are speculating the lyrics are probably about her ongoing drama with Lanez.
Megan Thee Stallion gets 'motherf**king personal' in new Coachella diss track
Fan videos of Megan Thee Stallion's Coachella set from April 16 have hit social media, and they show the rapper introducing her new diss track with, "This song is very motherf**king personal to me, and it's to whom the f**k it may concerned," per Rolling Stone. One of the refrains from the rap chants, "D**k don't run me, I run d**k. N**** you's a b***h." Social media has already gone wild with that empowering lyric, with fans calling it "iconic."
According to both TMZ and HuffPost, many are speculating that Megan's track is aimed at Tory Lanez because those specific lyrics seem awfully similar to the tweet that landed Lanez in handcuffs in early April for violating a protective order. The Canadian rapper's bail was raised from $250K to $350K for that tweet, something which he was able to cough up the same day. On April 9, popular Toronto Instagram account 6ixBuzzTV re-grammed a video by Lanez, where he loudly proclaimed he was home in Toronto while driving on the Gardiner Expressway in the 6ix.
While Megan hasn't specified if the track is truly about Lanez, or even given the song a name, she posted a video on Instagram on April 18 of her rapping it in a moving car, and referred to the track as "hottiechella" in another post.