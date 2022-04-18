Why Everyone Thinks Megan Thee Stallion's New Song Ruthlessly Drags Tory Lanez

"Savage" rapper Megan Thee Stallion has never minced words in her music, whether she's making conservative pundits lose their minds with her Cardi B collab, "WAP," or when she's using her brutal lyrics and considerable assets to torment men in her "Thot S**t" music video. She also tells it like it is in her personal life, including her ongoing legal battle with Canadian rapper Tory Lanez.

In 2020, Megan accused Lanez (real name Daystar Peterson) of shooting her in the foot, resulting in one charge of assault with a firearm and another gun possession charge, per Billboard. Lanez was even handcuffed in court in early April for violating a protective order prohibiting him from talking about the case or Megan on social media, per TMZ. Now, Megan is taking her ability to write killer lyrics, and is fighting back with a new song she just debuted at Coachella.

On April 7, just a couple days after Lanez was handcuffed for violating the court order, Megan tweeted that she had a new song she wanted to drop at Coachella before releasing it as a single, and on April 16, she performed the yet-untitled song to the crowd teeming with music fans. Now that the footage has dropped on social media, many are speculating the lyrics are probably about her ongoing drama with Lanez.