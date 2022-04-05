Megan Thee Stallion And Tory Lanez's Legal Battle Keeps Getting Messier

In October, Tory Lanez was issued a protective order that prohibits him from coming within 100 yards of Megan Thee Stallion and communicating or interacting with her in any way — which he apparently has trouble complying with. Following a surprise performance at Rolling Loud — where Megan was also performing — a California judge determined that he had violated the protective order and increased his bail from $190,000 to $250,000, according to TMZ. The judge also said that if Lanez was found breaking the protective order again he'd be taken into custody, which brings us up to now.

According to another report from TMZ, Lanez did indeed break the protective order again and was indeed taken into custody. The rapper was handcuffed in court and had his bail increased yet again to $350,000 after he addressed Megan directly in a tweet, which the judge ruled was a violation of the order. In the tweet, Lanez wrote (via TMZ), "Good d**k had me f*****g 2 best friends ... and I got caught ... that's what I apologized for ... it's sick how u Spun it tho ..."

Now, Lanez is reportedly working on getting the funds to post bail and maintains his not guilty plea.