The Hilarious Reason Billie Eilish Apologized To The Crowd At Coachella
After a landmark Coachella performance, Billie Eilish can now check being a headliner at a celebrity-filled music festival off her bucket list. She also gets credit for being the youngest talent to ever be the main act at the annual festival hosted in Indio, California, according to Page Six. While Eilish clarified on stage on April 16 that she was "grateful" for the opportunity, the "Happier Than Ever" singer joked with the packed crowd she "should not be headlining this s***."
According to Insider's music team, Eilish tried to make her historic performance as safe as possible, as she pleaded for fans to follow "three rules for the night." Even after catching flack while on tour for seemingly shading the unsafe conditions at Travis Scott's Astroworld festival, Eilish continued to promote attendants' well-being while performing on the Coachella main stage. The "Bad Guy" singer asked for people to show kindness towards one another throughout the weekend, making her final request for fans that night, "Just have fun, b***h."
Things during her set weren't all serious, as the singer ended the night on a note that proves she's just as much a music fan as the rest of us.
Billie Eilish apologizes that she's not a former headliner
While performing as the headliner of the 2022 Coachella festival, Billie Eilish told the crowd, "This is such a dream come true. I feel crazy," reported Insider. The "Ocean Eyes" singer could barely believe she landed the gig herself and made a joke out of it to the tens of thousands of festival-goers before she went off stage and called it a night. In a video obtained by Page Six, Eilish is heard making a funny apology to her crowd. "Thank you, Coachella — I'm sorry I'm not Beyoncé," Eilish said into her mic.
In 2018, Beyoncé famously headlined the popular California festival with a show-stopping set of her greatest hits. The "Singles Ladies" singer was the first Black woman ever to do so, according to Vox. After her iconic performance that included a guest appearance by Destiny's Child, Coachella started to be referred to as "#Beychella" by attendees.
Despite Eilish dominating the music industry by winning Grammys and her first Oscar in 2022, the young star's joke about Beyoncé further proves why she's beloved for being so humble. Only a few years ago, Eilish was a regular teen who dreamed of bumping elbows with pop icons, and now she's another "Queen B" making history at Coachella.