The Hilarious Reason Billie Eilish Apologized To The Crowd At Coachella

After a landmark Coachella performance, Billie Eilish can now check being a headliner at a celebrity-filled music festival off her bucket list. She also gets credit for being the youngest talent to ever be the main act at the annual festival hosted in Indio, California, according to Page Six. While Eilish clarified on stage on April 16 that she was "grateful" for the opportunity, the "Happier Than Ever" singer joked with the packed crowd she "should not be headlining this s***."

According to Insider's music team, Eilish tried to make her historic performance as safe as possible, as she pleaded for fans to follow "three rules for the night." Even after catching flack while on tour for seemingly shading the unsafe conditions at Travis Scott's Astroworld festival, Eilish continued to promote attendants' well-being while performing on the Coachella main stage. The "Bad Guy" singer asked for people to show kindness towards one another throughout the weekend, making her final request for fans that night, "Just have fun, b***h."

Things during her set weren't all serious, as the singer ended the night on a note that proves she's just as much a music fan as the rest of us.