Elon Musk Makes An Eyebrow-Raising Admission About His Living Situation

Elon Musk's business endeavors may not make sense to most. Musk — who graduated from the University of Pennsylvania — recently revealed he spends very little money on liquid assets. The Tesla CEO made the declaration in an interview with TED curator Chris Anderson and revealed he currently does not have a permanent residence.

"For sure it would be very problematic if I was consuming billions of dollars of year in personal consumption," Musk said. "I don't even own a home right now." The tech mogul went on to explain that he often stays with friends when he travels and emphasizes that he doesn't have a yacht or take glamorous vacations.

Musk's claims may be puzzling to some, as the billionaire previously purchased a number of homes in Southern California, according to Variety. The outlet reports that Musk shelled out nearly $70.3 million on five Bel Air properties between 2012 and 2015. However, Musk would later sell the California properties, after vowing on Twitter to get rid of all of his physical possessions.