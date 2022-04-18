Lala Kent Is Celebrating Her Book's Success With A Head-Turning Cosmetic Procedure
After the massive success of her May 2021 memoir, Lala Kent is releasing a paperback version of "Give Them Lala." The "Vanderpump Rules" star found fans across the nation thanks to her no-nonsense attitude that she extends not only to others, but to herself as well. She may rub her co-stars and many viewers the wrong way for being too blunt, but Kent's equally open about her own personal life. That became more than clear when she published her book. Kent held nothing back, sharing intimate details about her life with now-former fiancé Randall Emmett, her mental health, and struggles with fame, according to Us Weekly.
"Give Them Lala" was an immediate hit, with the memoir quickly making the USA Today best-selling list, according to publisher Simon and Schuster. Kent celebrated the feat with an enormous cake featuring the book's cover, snippets of which she shared on Instagram paired with a caption oozing her typical irony. "I'm not mad about not becoming a @nytimes Bestseller at all," she quipped. "However, I am officially A NATIONAL BEST SELLING AUTHOR! Holy s**t!"
Kent also threw a party to honor the release of the hardcopy in 2021. A year may have passed between then and the paperback, but the TV star is still not done celebrating adding "best-selling author" to her résumé. This time around, Kent's opting for a more personal gesture, one that celebrates her own body. Instead of having an expensive gathering, Kent will go under the knife instead.
Lala Kent will undergo breast augmentation
Lala Kent wants to mark the release of the paperback version of "Give Them Lala" with a personal ode to herself. That's why she made an appointment to have breast augmentation surgery on April 22, she said on the the "Behind the Velvet Rope" podcast on April 18. "I'll be down for a little bit, but the second that I'm up and at 'em, I will be taking my new boobs out to celebrate my national bestseller book," she told host David Yontef. Far from being a spur-of-the-moment decision, having the cosmetic procedure is something Kent has wanted to do for a long time.
Kent cemented her desire to have larger breasts when she became pregnant with her daughter Ocean, whose birth she announced on Instagram in March 2021. "Oh my gosh, they were so huge and amazing!" she told Yontef. After welcoming her daughter, however, Kent struggled with how her body changed, so she decided to do something about it. "I'm just ready to get them up there, maybe a little bigger. I'm gonna get my groove back," she said.
On February 5, the reality star penned a post about her post-baby body on Instagram, gushing about its amazing capacity to bring life into the world while remaining honest about what it entails. "No matter what, we all have insecurities, and they are hard to shake," she wrote, sharing that one of hers was "my left boob is much bigger than my right."