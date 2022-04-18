Lala Kent Is Celebrating Her Book's Success With A Head-Turning Cosmetic Procedure

After the massive success of her May 2021 memoir, Lala Kent is releasing a paperback version of "Give Them Lala." The "Vanderpump Rules" star found fans across the nation thanks to her no-nonsense attitude that she extends not only to others, but to herself as well. She may rub her co-stars and many viewers the wrong way for being too blunt, but Kent's equally open about her own personal life. That became more than clear when she published her book. Kent held nothing back, sharing intimate details about her life with now-former fiancé Randall Emmett, her mental health, and struggles with fame, according to Us Weekly.

"Give Them Lala" was an immediate hit, with the memoir quickly making the USA Today best-selling list, according to publisher Simon and Schuster. Kent celebrated the feat with an enormous cake featuring the book's cover, snippets of which she shared on Instagram paired with a caption oozing her typical irony. "I'm not mad about not becoming a @nytimes Bestseller at all," she quipped. "However, I am officially A NATIONAL BEST SELLING AUTHOR! Holy s**t!"

Kent also threw a party to honor the release of the hardcopy in 2021. A year may have passed between then and the paperback, but the TV star is still not done celebrating adding "best-selling author" to her résumé. This time around, Kent's opting for a more personal gesture, one that celebrates her own body. Instead of having an expensive gathering, Kent will go under the knife instead.