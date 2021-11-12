Did Lala Kent Predict Her Breakup From Randall Emmett?
"Vanderpump Rules" star Lala Kent and her fiancé Randall Emmett seemed to be living happily ever after since the birth of their daughter, Ocean — until Randall reportedly cheated on the reality star, causing them to split. When pictures surfaced of Randall in Nashville in late October, Lala pulled pictures of him from her Instagram grid, and fans immediately knew that they were over.
On her podcast, "Give Them Lala...With Randall," which the couple normally do together, the makeup mogul addressed the split. "I want to acknowledge — that I'm sure everyone knows — what is going on between Randall and myself and just in my personal life. There will be a time where I feel comfortable enough to open up and share," she began. "Today is definitely not that day. It's been a lot, I'm going through a lot." She added that her first priority was taking care of Ocean and staying sober during this trying time. "I know what I signed up for," she continued. "I'm on a reality television show. But in this moment, it's not about me, it is about my kid and privacy is the only thing that I'm looking for for her sake."
Now, even more details about what really went down between Lala and Randall are surfacing and it makes the whole situation all the more unfortunate.
Lala was 'blindsided' by Randall's double life
A source tells People that Lala Kent never expected Randall Emmett to cheat on her, despite having met Randall before his divorce from his first wife, Ambyr Childers, was finalized in 2017. "Lala was completely blindsided by all of this and was living in the dark for so long," the source explained. "But now she is doing the best she can to keep her chin up and pushing forward with taking care of her daughter and supporting her family." They added that Lala was just focusing on being a single mom and running her businesses and her life.
Previously on her podcast, Lala had alluded to the same thing, saying that a "7-month-old can't sit around and wait for you to get over s***. You better keep your f***ing head up and do your thing. So that's what I do," referring to her daughter whom she is now reportedly raising alone.
Randall and Lala were engaged in 2018 and had their wedding plans pushed back due to COVID. While waiting to celebrate their nuptials was stressful at the time, Lala and Randall should maybe be thankful that they never officially tied the knot.