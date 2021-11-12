Did Lala Kent Predict Her Breakup From Randall Emmett?

"Vanderpump Rules" star Lala Kent and her fiancé Randall Emmett seemed to be living happily ever after since the birth of their daughter, Ocean — until Randall reportedly cheated on the reality star, causing them to split. When pictures surfaced of Randall in Nashville in late October, Lala pulled pictures of him from her Instagram grid, and fans immediately knew that they were over.

On her podcast, "Give Them Lala...With Randall," which the couple normally do together, the makeup mogul addressed the split. "I want to acknowledge — that I'm sure everyone knows — what is going on between Randall and myself and just in my personal life. There will be a time where I feel comfortable enough to open up and share," she began. "Today is definitely not that day. It's been a lot, I'm going through a lot." She added that her first priority was taking care of Ocean and staying sober during this trying time. "I know what I signed up for," she continued. "I'm on a reality television show. But in this moment, it's not about me, it is about my kid and privacy is the only thing that I'm looking for for her sake."

Now, even more details about what really went down between Lala and Randall are surfacing and it makes the whole situation all the more unfortunate.