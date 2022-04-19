The Jaw-Dropping Detail Behind Bhad Bhabie's Lavish Home Purchase

Bhad Bhabie has come a long way from just being the viral "cash me outside" girl.

The rapper, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, has made a name for herself after she went viral following her "Dr. Phil" appearance. Variety notes that she landed a deal with Atlantic Records at the ripe age of 14, and her song "These Heaux" made her "the youngest female rapper to debut on the Billboard Hot 100." Since then, she's collaborated with the hottest names in hip-hop, including Lil Baby, Ty Dolla $ign, Kodak Black, and more.

Outside of her rapping career, she has also raked in tons of revenue from endorsements and social media, including a jaw-dropping $1 million the day she started her OnlyFans account. "My main business manager, who's been with me since I was like 15, when my mom had control of everything, tells me, 'Everyone thinks that you're going to blow it, but I think you're going to do great,'" she told Variety of her fortune. "And when I turned 18, I started making so much money when I started doing OnlyFans. And when I say making money, I mean, I could retire right now if I wanted to."

It doesn't seem like Bhad Bhabie will be retiring anytime soon, but she's beginning to enjoy her hard-earned money by investing in real estate, most recently a mansion in Florida.