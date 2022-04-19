Drake And Taylor Swift Have Fans Absolutely Freaking Out

Is the bombshell photo part of something bigger? Perhaps even God's plan? Or was Drake just in his feelings?

Upon seeing the throwback Instagram photo featuring both Drake and Taylor Swift many level-headed fans took it to mean one thing — a collab is on the horizon. "So #bbmas tweeted " Big announcement this week" in a cryptic Taylor swift way and at the same day drake posted a picture with Taylor THIS CANT BE A COINCIDENCE SOMETHING REALLY IS COMING," one fan tweeted. "Remember there were rumors about drake x taylor swift collab during 1989 era? what if that song is in the vault tracks??" another fan asked. Others, however, were intent on making #Draylor a thing. "We get one (1) draylor crumb every 3 years or so...this is my coachella," one romantic hopeful tweeted. Meanwhile, another simply wrote, "Taylor swift and drake. that's the tweet."

As you may recall, this isn't the first time the famous duo has sent fans into a tailspin. Back in 2016, the duo had the rumor mill working overtime when Swift attended Drake's 30th birthday party. Per TMZ, Swift was not only in attendance at the star-studded affair, she was one of the few guests who had the pleasure of meeting his mother, per TMZ. But that's not all. Page Six reported that Swift and Drake "were intimately flirting, talking closely and laughing" at the birthday bash. According to one source, the only person Drake spent more time with at the party was his own mother. Ooh, la la.