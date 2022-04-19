Drake And Taylor Swift Have Fans Absolutely Freaking Out
Is this what wildest dreams are made of?
On April 18, Canadian rapper Drake stunned the masses everywhere when he posted a series of photos on Instagram — one of them being a throwback photo of him with country crooner turned reigning pop princess Taylor Swift. "They too soft to understand the meaning of hard work," he cryptically penned in the caption of the now-viral post. In the bombshell photo located at the very end of the carousel, Drake has his arm affectionately wrapped around the "Love Story" singer while she has her head resting cozily on his shoulder. Other images in the series include pictures of himself and his four-year-old son, Adonis.
As one can imagine, shortly after Drake hit the post button, the internet lit up like the night sky on the Fourth of July. But what did eager fans have to say? The answer just might surprise you...
Fans are speculating that a Drake and Taylor Swift collaboration is coming
Is the bombshell photo part of something bigger? Perhaps even God's plan? Or was Drake just in his feelings?
Upon seeing the throwback Instagram photo featuring both Drake and Taylor Swift many level-headed fans took it to mean one thing — a collab is on the horizon. "So #bbmas tweeted " Big announcement this week" in a cryptic Taylor swift way and at the same day drake posted a picture with Taylor THIS CANT BE A COINCIDENCE SOMETHING REALLY IS COMING," one fan tweeted. "Remember there were rumors about drake x taylor swift collab during 1989 era? what if that song is in the vault tracks??" another fan asked. Others, however, were intent on making #Draylor a thing. "We get one (1) draylor crumb every 3 years or so...this is my coachella," one romantic hopeful tweeted. Meanwhile, another simply wrote, "Taylor swift and drake. that's the tweet."
As you may recall, this isn't the first time the famous duo has sent fans into a tailspin. Back in 2016, the duo had the rumor mill working overtime when Swift attended Drake's 30th birthday party. Per TMZ, Swift was not only in attendance at the star-studded affair, she was one of the few guests who had the pleasure of meeting his mother, per TMZ. But that's not all. Page Six reported that Swift and Drake "were intimately flirting, talking closely and laughing" at the birthday bash. According to one source, the only person Drake spent more time with at the party was his own mother. Ooh, la la.