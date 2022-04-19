Model Hilariously Responds To Timothée Chalamet Dating Rumors
Timothée Chalamet's dating life has been shrouded in rumors, as the actor has remained mostly silent on the subject. While still a teenager, the "Lady Bird" star was romantically linked to Madonna's daughter, Lourdes Leon. Reportedly, the couple even packed on the PDA in front of Madonna, per Us Weekly. Although Chalamet and Leon were not confirmed to be dating at the time, Leon opened up about their relationship in 2021. "I respect him a lot. We were a little item. My first boyfriend," she told Vanity Fair years after their tryst.
Another child of famous parents, Lily-Rose Depp, was romantically linked to Chalamet. After breaking up in 2020, the duo reconnected in April 2021, but had deliberately tried to keep their relationship low-key. "They're a private couple and are keeping their romance out of the spotlight," a source told InTouch at the time. "It works better for them that way." Even after dating Depp, Chalamet continued to keep his dating life on the down-low.
On April 17, the "Call Me By Your Name" star was spotted at Coachella. While in a VIP section, Chalamet had drinks with friends, and was seen chatting with several women, per the Daily Mail. Not long after, rumors swirled that he was exchanging kisses with a model.
Sarah Talabi deflects questions about Timothée Chalamet
Not only was Timothée Chalamet seen partying at Coachella, but one witness claimed he was kissing model Sarah Talabi while at the festival. The onlooker reported the tidbit to gossip Instagram account Deuxmoi (via Page Six). In one of Talabi's Instagram Stories posts on April 18, she tagged Chalamet, which added fuel to the fire. "Had the best time with the best group of people," the Victoria's Secret model wrote while tagging her sister and the "Dune" star.
A day later, Talabi addressed the rumors about her and Chalamet. As evidenced by her Instagram posts, Talabi confirmed to Page Six on April 19 she was at Coachella "and a few other private parties," along with her twin sister. However, Talabi remained coy while addressing her reported smooch. "Everyone is asking me if I was kissing Timothée Chalamet at Coachella, and that is a good question," she said, deflecting the inquiry. "But a great question would be asking our world leaders why the Earth is now losing 1.2 trillion tons of ice each year due to global warming," the model said, urging people to contact their local leaders about the climate crisis.
Talabi had shown off some of her Coachella looks in Instagram posts, but some fans were more concerned with her rumored Chalamet romance. One Instagram user bluntly asked, "[A]re you dating timothée."