Model Hilariously Responds To Timothée Chalamet Dating Rumors

Timothée Chalamet's dating life has been shrouded in rumors, as the actor has remained mostly silent on the subject. While still a teenager, the "Lady Bird" star was romantically linked to Madonna's daughter, Lourdes Leon. Reportedly, the couple even packed on the PDA in front of Madonna, per Us Weekly. Although Chalamet and Leon were not confirmed to be dating at the time, Leon opened up about their relationship in 2021. "I respect him a lot. We were a little item. My first boyfriend," she told Vanity Fair years after their tryst.

Another child of famous parents, Lily-Rose Depp, was romantically linked to Chalamet. After breaking up in 2020, the duo reconnected in April 2021, but had deliberately tried to keep their relationship low-key. "They're a private couple and are keeping their romance out of the spotlight," a source told InTouch at the time. "It works better for them that way." Even after dating Depp, Chalamet continued to keep his dating life on the down-low.

On April 17, the "Call Me By Your Name" star was spotted at Coachella. While in a VIP section, Chalamet had drinks with friends, and was seen chatting with several women, per the Daily Mail. Not long after, rumors swirled that he was exchanging kisses with a model.