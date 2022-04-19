What We Know About Machine Gun Kelly's New Movie With Megan Fox And Pete Davidson
Machine Gun Kelly is a man who wears many hats. He can be called a rapper, pop-punk rocker, red carpet provocateur, and now, a movie director. Does it feel like that last bit of information came out of nowhere to everyone else, too?
Lately, we've seen MGK busy promoting his new album, "mainstream sellout," which dropped on March 25 and features an updated, more punk-rock sound than his previous albums. We've also gotten plenty of engagement and relationship updates from the rocker, who can't stop dropping the wildest and most confusing hints about his future wedding plans, which reportedly include a "red river" and potentially a black wedding gown for his fiancée Megan Fox, according to E! News.
What we have not heard much about, however, is his movie project — which will apparently feature performances from Fox, as well as his buddy Pete Davidson. Okay, so where did this movie come from, what's it about, and when will we get to see it?
Good Mourning premieres May 20
Machine Gun Kelly uploaded the poster for his new movie, "Good Mourning," to his Instagram in mid-April — teasing in the caption, "'Good Mourning' in theaters soon!! drop a [popcorn emoji] if you want us to drop the trailer ..." The poster names Machine Gun Kelly under his real name, Colson Baker, in addition to Megan Fox and Pete Davidson. It also promises appearances by Mod Sun, Becky G., Dove Cameron, and Whitney Cummings. Still not a lot to go on, but the cast is definitely stacked.
According to Us Weekly, MGK wrote, directed, and stars in the movie, which is described as a "stoner comedy" about a movie star named Landon Random (played by Baker) in his darkest hour (24, to be exact). Eventually, Random will be forced to choose between true love and the movie role of a lifetime.
It is set to hit theaters on May 20. "Colson and this incredible cast will bring audiences to their knees in laughter and leave their jaws on the floor," Tom Ortenberg, CEO of Open Road Films, which is distributing the film, promised in a statement to Variety. We can't wait.