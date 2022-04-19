What We Know About Machine Gun Kelly's New Movie With Megan Fox And Pete Davidson

Machine Gun Kelly is a man who wears many hats. He can be called a rapper, pop-punk rocker, red carpet provocateur, and now, a movie director. Does it feel like that last bit of information came out of nowhere to everyone else, too?

Lately, we've seen MGK busy promoting his new album, "mainstream sellout," which dropped on March 25 and features an updated, more punk-rock sound than his previous albums. We've also gotten plenty of engagement and relationship updates from the rocker, who can't stop dropping the wildest and most confusing hints about his future wedding plans, which reportedly include a "red river" and potentially a black wedding gown for his fiancée Megan Fox, according to E! News.

What we have not heard much about, however, is his movie project — which will apparently feature performances from Fox, as well as his buddy Pete Davidson. Okay, so where did this movie come from, what's it about, and when will we get to see it?