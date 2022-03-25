Machine Gun Kelly's New Song Is Sparking Major Speculation

While Machine Gun Kelly's song "Twin Flame" certainly speaks volumes about his relationship with Megan Fox, fans are more shaken up at the sound of a heartbeat around the 2:50 mark. Fans have come up with several theories as to what the heartbeat could mean, but many believe it's a sign that Fox is pregnant. One fan tweeted, "New MGK song twin flame has a heartbeat in it. Megan Fox is pregnant. You heard it here first folks." Another agreed and wrote, "Just a theory but the heartbeat in twin flame is making me think Megan fox is pregnant!!!! Omggg." However, someone else speculated that the heartbeat could belong to MGK's father, who died in July 2020. The heartbeat could simply just belong to MGK or Fox, according to another fan. They wrote, "People saying Megan Fox is pregnant from that heartbeat we heard in Colson's song it could be true but it could also be his heartbeat for her or her heartbeat for him."

Judging by MGK's comments on the matter, it's clear the heartbeat means something significant to him, although he didn't exactly express what it was. "[That was something that] I was actually wondering if anyone would pick up on, so I'm going to plead the Fifth on that one and just let you guys have that to guess what it is," he said while on Instagram Live (via Page Six). "But yeah, it's ... that's a rough one to talk about."