The Talk Reveals Major News Following Huge Casting Shakeups
Like many panel talk shows, CBS's "The Talk," has gone through a series of hosting shake-ups. The Emmy award-winning daytime program premiered in 2010 and has since seen the addition and replacement of several panel members. The show's original cast members, including Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Holly Robinson Peete, and Leah Remini, have all left the popular program. While Osbourne, who had the longest tenure on the show, exited after Season 11 following a tense on-air exchange with co-host Sheryl Underwood over Piers Morgan's comments about Meghan Markle.
To replace Osbourne, CBS tapped television personality Amanda Kloots and journalist Elaine Welteroth for season 12; the latter left the show after one season. In addition to Kloots, "The Talk" welcomed its first male hosts, former NFL player Akbar Gbajabiamila and actor Jerry O'Connell in 2021. With all the cast changes, the future of the talk show may have seemed uncertain. However, a recent announcement about the fate of the CBS show may provide relief to eager fans.
The Talk gets renewed for Season 13
The current combination of panel members on CBS's "The Talk" appears to be working out well. The show, which includes Sheryl Underwood, Amanda Kloots, Akbar Gbajabiamila, Jerry O'Connell, and Natalie Morales on the panel has been officially renewed for Season 13.
"This is just coming in right now, 'The Talk' has been renewed for season 13," Morales exclaimed, as her co-host cheered in excitement. Adding, "We're not surprised, because we know we have a good thing here." The news seemingly came as a shock for the other panel members, who appeared stunned by Morales's announcement.
The move to renew the popular show comes as no surprise, as Underwood recently signed a multi-year development deal with CBS. According to Variety, the agreement solidified Underwood's seat on the panel through Season 15. "'The Talk' will forever be my home; I have no intentions of going anywhere," Underwood said. No word yet on the fate of the other panelists, but we're guessing the entire crew will return for the upcoming season.