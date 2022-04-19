The Talk Reveals Major News Following Huge Casting Shakeups

The current combination of panel members on CBS's "The Talk" appears to be working out well. The show, which includes Sheryl Underwood, Amanda Kloots, Akbar Gbajabiamila, Jerry O'Connell, and Natalie Morales on the panel has been officially renewed for Season 13.

"This is just coming in right now, 'The Talk' has been renewed for season 13," Morales exclaimed, as her co-host cheered in excitement. Adding, "We're not surprised, because we know we have a good thing here." The news seemingly came as a shock for the other panel members, who appeared stunned by Morales's announcement.

The move to renew the popular show comes as no surprise, as Underwood recently signed a multi-year development deal with CBS. According to Variety, the agreement solidified Underwood's seat on the panel through Season 15. "'The Talk' will forever be my home; I have no intentions of going anywhere," Underwood said. No word yet on the fate of the other panelists, but we're guessing the entire crew will return for the upcoming season.