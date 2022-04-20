Prince Harry Opens Up About The Huge Role Diana Still Plays In His Life
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are back in the headlines following their highly publicized trip across the pond to visit Queen Elizabeth.
"Being with her was great, it was just so nice to see her. She was on great form, she's always got a great sense of humor," Prince Harry later dished to "Today Show's" Hoda Kotb. "Home for me now, for the time being, is in the States. And it feels that way as well," he maintained. "We've been welcomed with open arms," he added.
Notably missing from the reunion, however, were the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge who "happened to be skiing when Harry and Meghan were at Windsor Castle," a source revealed to Us Weekly. Still, the source was adamant that the scheduling conflict was "purely coincidental." The source added, "Harry is coming back to visit soon and hopes to see William in person. They are trying to figure things out." While it remains to be seen whether or not the brothers will reunite with both wives in tow, after all, there is one family member that will always play a huge role in Harry's life...
Prince Harry feels Princess Diana's presence constantly
Even twenty years later, Prince Harry still feels Princess Diana's presence.
"For me, (her presence is) constant," he confessed during a candid interview with "Today Show" co-anchor Hoda Kotb. "It has been over the last two years — more so than ever before," he revealed. "It's almost as though she's done her bit with my brother and now she's very much back to helping me," he explained. "Got him set up, now she's helping me set up. That's what it feels like, you know? He's got his kids. I've got my kids. You know, circumstances are obviously different. But I feel her presence in almost everything that I do now," he continued. "She's watching over us," he added.
But that's not all. When asked about how he navigates the topic of his late mother with his children, he admitted that he doesn't tell his son, Archie, everything that happened, "but certainly, 'This is Grandma Diana,' and (I) brought a couple photos up in the house." No doubt, her memory will live on forever.