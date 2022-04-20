Prince Harry Opens Up About The Huge Role Diana Still Plays In His Life

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are back in the headlines following their highly publicized trip across the pond to visit Queen Elizabeth.

"Being with her was great, it was just so nice to see her. She was on great form, she's always got a great sense of humor," Prince Harry later dished to "Today Show's" Hoda Kotb. "Home for me now, for the time being, is in the States. And it feels that way as well," he maintained. "We've been welcomed with open arms," he added.

Notably missing from the reunion, however, were the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge who "happened to be skiing when Harry and Meghan were at Windsor Castle," a source revealed to Us Weekly. Still, the source was adamant that the scheduling conflict was "purely coincidental." The source added, "Harry is coming back to visit soon and hopes to see William in person. They are trying to figure things out." While it remains to be seen whether or not the brothers will reunite with both wives in tow, after all, there is one family member that will always play a huge role in Harry's life...