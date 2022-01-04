Are Meghan And Harry Returning To The UK Earlier Than We Originally Thought?
Could a venture across the pond be in the works for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry?
With 2022 upon us, it's officially been two years since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have visited England (we can't believe it, either!). With the spread of COVID-19, mass lockdowns, and travel restrictions, it surely has made it hard for the couple to travel around the world — but that hasn't stopped Harry himself from time to time.
Since the start of the pandemic, Prince Harry has made a couple of appearances in his home country sans Meghan. He was most recently seen in England in July 2021, when he and brother Prince William unveiled a statue of late mother Princess Diana on the grounds of Kensington Palace on what would have been her 60th birthday. In a statement, the brothers said (via Harper's Bazaar), "Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy."
Harry was also in attendance for late grandfather Prince Philip's funeral in April 2021, where he was seen chopping it up with William despite the tensions between the two. But although the pandemic still runs rampant, with a better understanding of COVID-19 and vaccines readily available, the question still remains — are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle headed to England sooner than we thought?
Prince Harry is set to return to England for an event, potentially with Meghan Markle and their children
In 2014, Prince Harry founded the Invictus Games — which the official website describes as "an international sporting event for wounded, injured and sick Servicemen and women, both serving and veterans." In creating the event, the Duke of Sussex was inspired "following his inspirational visit to the Warrior Games in Colorado in 2013," as "he saw how the power of sport could help 'wounded warriors' physically, psychologically and socially."
According to royal expert and "Pod Save the Queen" co-host Russell Myers, Prince Harry is set to return to Northern Europe for this year's Invictus Games, which run from May 29 to June 5 (via Express). It was also noted that Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee will be primarily celebrated within that timeframe (June 2 to June 5, to be exact!), so Harry may travel to see his family then. "... One would assume Meghan will come to the Invictus Games as well, with the children," Myers also noted.
While 2-year-old son Archie was born in England, he has since relocated to Montecito, California with his parents. Daughter Lilibet Diana, however, was born in California and has yet to visit England and meet the queen. Though the Sussexes really wanted to attend Christmas in England, it was apparently impossible for Harry and Meghan to get away from their duties in the U.S. Therefore, this year should be an interesting one for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex!