Are Meghan And Harry Returning To The UK Earlier Than We Originally Thought?

Could a venture across the pond be in the works for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry?

With 2022 upon us, it's officially been two years since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have visited England (we can't believe it, either!). With the spread of COVID-19, mass lockdowns, and travel restrictions, it surely has made it hard for the couple to travel around the world — but that hasn't stopped Harry himself from time to time.

Since the start of the pandemic, Prince Harry has made a couple of appearances in his home country sans Meghan. He was most recently seen in England in July 2021, when he and brother Prince William unveiled a statue of late mother Princess Diana on the grounds of Kensington Palace on what would have been her 60th birthday. In a statement, the brothers said (via Harper's Bazaar), "Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy."

Harry was also in attendance for late grandfather Prince Philip's funeral in April 2021, where he was seen chopping it up with William despite the tensions between the two. But although the pandemic still runs rampant, with a better understanding of COVID-19 and vaccines readily available, the question still remains — are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle headed to England sooner than we thought?