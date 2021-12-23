What Might 2022 Have In Store For Meghan Markle And Prince Harry?

And just like that, 2021 is finally wrapping up. With our second year under the COVID-19 pandemic now in the books, we now march into the jaws of 2022 in hopes of a brighter future. But as the Omicron variant of COVID continues to spread through the U.S., the world is bracing for impact and taking precaution. Sports games are slowly being shuttered and schools are going remote once again as the variant rises, but experts say the virus is soon headed for endemic status.

The virus, however, discriminates against no one — not even those in the upper echelon of society, like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. In October, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex even penned a letter to world leaders, urging for greater vaccine access around the world. "Each dose represents a real person — a mother, father, daughter, or son — who could have been protected," the couple wrote (via The Hollywood Reporter). "Each of us come from very different places, backgrounds, and life experiences, but we share a common goal: to tackle global inequity."

While Meghan and Harry promote global vaccination, the couple is also keeping busy with several projects and general life happenings in the pipeline. With 2022 right around the corner, the new year looks to be Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's biggest year as a couple yet.