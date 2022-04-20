Rachel Zegler Reveals What She Found Unfair About The Ansel Elgort Controversy

The following article contains mentions of sexual abuse and misconduct allegations.

The 2020 sexual assault allegations against Ansel Elgort continue to loom large over both the actor and those around him. In June 2020, a Twitter user, "Gabby," tweeted since-deleted claims that Elgort had sexually assaulted her in 2014 when she was 17 and he was 20 (per People). The oultet further reported that Gabby claimed Elgort also "tried to solicit nude photos from her and asked to have a threesome."

Elgort's since-deleted Instagram response (per People) described himself as "distressed" by the allegations. "I cannot claim to understand Gabby's feelings but her description of events is simply not what happened. I have never and would never assault anyone," Elgort wrote. Instead, the "West Side Story" star claimed he and Gabby had "a brief, legal and entirely consensual relationship" and he is "disgusted and deeply ashamed" of having ghosted her after the breakup.

"West Side Story" leading lady Rachel Zegler was also affected by her co-star's scandal. The actor tweeted mere hours after Gabby published her claims, "I am feeling a little lost tonight and I am feeling a little disappointed." She also reportedly liked tweets defending her right to not answer for Elgort's alleged behavior, per mitú. After Zegler tweeted a "WSS" cast photo in January 2022, fans were even keen to notice she had cropped out Elgort. "Was not you [sic] defending him in a interview like 2 days ago?" one user asked.

As per a recent interview, it seems Zegler is done speaking on the matter altogether following the drama.