Elisha Cuthbert Pushes Back Against Her Risque Reputation In Hollywood

Elisha Cuthbert's first leading role in a studio film was as an ex-porn star in the raunchy teen comedy "The Girl Next Door" in 2004. Initially, the "Love Actually" actor had misgivings about taking on the salacious role. "When I first read it, I had my apprehensions about it. It was just like, what are we going to do with this?" Cuthbert told IGN in 2004. Eventually, she decided to sign on after speaking with the director, and believing the material would rise above the typical sex comedy tropes of the time. Even while shooting, Cuthbert had difficulty keeping her composure during the more provocative scenes. "The porn stuff was really uncomfortable too because I had to put myself in that environment and that cultural situation," she told the Daily Freeman in 2004.

The "24" actor's rise to fame also coincided with a time in Hollywood when actors and celebrities were heavily featured in "Hot 100" lists in men's magazines. While Cuthbert appeared on many of those lists, she never bought into the hype. "Looking back on it now [I think] it was because the show was popular. I never thought it was because 'Oh I really was the fifth hottest woman in the world,'" Cuthbert said on "George Stroumboulopoulos Tonight" in 2011.

Cuthbert also posed for several titillating photoshoots for magazines early in her career but later revealed that it was not always her choice.