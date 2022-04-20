Aaron Paul Reveals His New Baby's Famous Godfather

Aaron Paul is no stranger to dad life, as he and his wife Lauren are parents to daughter Story Annabelle, according to People.

At the time, fans were curious about how Paul and his wife came up with their daughter's unique name. He described the elaborate meaning behind the moniker on a March 2018 appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." It all began when the actor and his lady had their first date in Las Vegas after meeting at Coachella. "That night we actually bought our unborn baby a leather jacket, and we went to a chapel to get married. But the chapel happened to be closed. And so we took that as a sign and just waited," he explained, via HelloGiggles. Hilariously, Paul described the pair then winning $16,000 on blackjack that evening. "This is a true story," he teased. Since the events of their first date were truly unbelievable, Paul and his wife knew their baby would be a "little Story."

Paul introduced his baby girl to the world following her birth in February 2018 on Instagram, describing her simply as, "My heart." Aw! Life for the Paul family just got sweeter as they have officially welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Ryden Caspian Paul. He might be too young to understand, but Paul's son has a godfather that would make any "Breaking Bad" fan jealous.