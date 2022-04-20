The Devastating Attack Johnny Depp Claims Amber Heard Made On His Personal Life

Since Johnny Depp's testimony in his defamation trial against Amber Heard began, one consistent note the actor has emphasized was his desire to shield his children from the media circus surrounding Heard's allegations. Ever since the "Aquaman" star accused him in 2016 of emotional and physical abuse during their marriage, Depp — who denies all of Heard's claims — testified on April 19 that it has been "six years of trying times for me" (via ET). Particularly, he expressed worry for the younger individuals around him. "I didn't deserve that, nor did my children, nor did the people who've believed in me all these years," he added, noting his upset at the notion of people potentially deeming him "a fraud."

Depp's children were key to the reason he chose to testify (which he did at length on April 19 for a total of 3 hours). "Since I knew that there was no truth to it whatsoever, I felt it my responsibility to stand up, not only for myself in that instance, but stand up for my children," Depp said of son Jack and daughter Lily-Rose (via ET). "I wanted to clear my children of this horrid thing they were having to read about their father, which was untrue" he emphasized.

With Depp continuing his time on the witness stand on April 20, he offered some shocking accusations about Heard and her alleged behavior toward him and his children.