The Devastating Attack Johnny Depp Claims Amber Heard Made On His Personal Life
Since Johnny Depp's testimony in his defamation trial against Amber Heard began, one consistent note the actor has emphasized was his desire to shield his children from the media circus surrounding Heard's allegations. Ever since the "Aquaman" star accused him in 2016 of emotional and physical abuse during their marriage, Depp — who denies all of Heard's claims — testified on April 19 that it has been "six years of trying times for me" (via ET). Particularly, he expressed worry for the younger individuals around him. "I didn't deserve that, nor did my children, nor did the people who've believed in me all these years," he added, noting his upset at the notion of people potentially deeming him "a fraud."
Depp's children were key to the reason he chose to testify (which he did at length on April 19 for a total of 3 hours). "Since I knew that there was no truth to it whatsoever, I felt it my responsibility to stand up, not only for myself in that instance, but stand up for my children," Depp said of son Jack and daughter Lily-Rose (via ET). "I wanted to clear my children of this horrid thing they were having to read about their father, which was untrue" he emphasized.
With Depp continuing his time on the witness stand on April 20, he offered some shocking accusations about Heard and her alleged behavior toward him and his children.
Johnny Depp claims Amber Heard attacked his parenting skills
Amber Heard allegedly insulted, amongst other things, Johnny Depp's relationship with his children. On April 20, the second day of Depp's testimonial in his defamation case against Heard, the actor elaborated on the alleged abuse he suffered at her hands. One facet was Heard's barrage of verbal insults, which Depp claims to have escalated throughout the course of their marriage. "Suddenly I was just wrong about everything," he said (via ET).
Describing the "only ambition I've ever had" after daughter Lily-Rose was born "was to be a good parent... to be the best father I could" (via the Daily Mail), Depp alleged that Heard attacked his parenting skills. "There were several occasions where Miss Heard would tell me what a bad father I was and that I had no idea how to parent," he said, adding that there were times when he "could hardly go and spend time with my kids because she had to have me there at all times for her own needs." In fact, Depp revealed daughter Lily-Rose did not attend his 2015 wedding to Heard as "she and Ms. Heard were not on particularly great terms, for several reasons" (via People).
Depp described his marital tension with Heard as "more dire" (via the Daily Mail) once he realized his children were a point of contention in the relationship. "That I was not prepared to take, I would not hear the words, 'You're a terrible father,'" Depp admitted.