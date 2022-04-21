The Estimated Cost Of Sofia Richie's Engagement Ring Is Likely To Make Scott Disick Wince - Exclusive
Congratulations are in order because Sofia Richie is engaged to Elliot Grainge!
Announcing the news on her Instagram on April 20, Richie posted two photos of herself and Grainge. The first photo featured a glimpse into the proposal, while the second showcased the pair following the happy proposal. As the two stand amidst flower petals, the first photo captures the sheer essence of surprise in Richie as she is seen covering her mouth with her hands while Grainge looks at her from one knee. Keeping it short and sweet, Richie captioned the photo carousel, "Forever isn't long enough," also tagging her new fiance.
In addition to Richie's post, Grainge announced the news with a passionate photo of the two sharing a kiss on his Instagram. "She said yes," he wrote alongside three red heart emojis. While the proposal came as a surprise, it didn't take long for fellow celebrities to send their well wishes to the happy couple. "I am so incredibly happy for you both and the beautiful present & future you have together!" wrote lifestyle blogger Lauren Ireland. Designer Talita Von Furstenberg wrote, "OMG CONGRATS!!! So happy for you!!!" The engagement may have been a surprise to Richie and Grainge's followers, but what is even more shocking is how much Richie's new ring is estimated to be worth.
Sofia Richie's engagement ring is estimated to be 10 carats
You can't put a price on love — or Sofia Richie and her engagement ring! In a Nicki Swift exclusive, Mike Fried, the CEO of The Diamond Pro, is letting followers know how much he thinks Richie's new bling is worth.
Richie's engagement ring seems to be an emerald or radiant cut ring crafted out of white gold or platinum, Fried said, adding the ring looks to be at least 10 carats. "Her ring carries a sophisticated look," Fried said. "Plenty of care and planning went into this ring design and there's no doubt it'll stand the test of time." But the price tag for that enormous diamond? Fried said, "I'd estimate its value is near a whopping half-million dollars."
But, obviously, the ring or its cost doesn't mean much compared to what it means for these two to spend the rest of their lives together. Back in April 2021, the pair first sparked romance rumors after being spotted grabbing take-out, per E! News. By November 2021, a source said the two were ready to get engaged, and that an engagement was something Richie wanted and was looking forward to. Now, in a full-circle moment, perhaps these two will keep up the April tradition and walk down the aisle come April 2023.