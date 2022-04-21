The Estimated Cost Of Sofia Richie's Engagement Ring Is Likely To Make Scott Disick Wince - Exclusive

Congratulations are in order because Sofia Richie is engaged to Elliot Grainge!

Announcing the news on her Instagram on April 20, Richie posted two photos of herself and Grainge. The first photo featured a glimpse into the proposal, while the second showcased the pair following the happy proposal. As the two stand amidst flower petals, the first photo captures the sheer essence of surprise in Richie as she is seen covering her mouth with her hands while Grainge looks at her from one knee. Keeping it short and sweet, Richie captioned the photo carousel, "Forever isn't long enough," also tagging her new fiance.

In addition to Richie's post, Grainge announced the news with a passionate photo of the two sharing a kiss on his Instagram. "She said yes," he wrote alongside three red heart emojis. While the proposal came as a surprise, it didn't take long for fellow celebrities to send their well wishes to the happy couple. "I am so incredibly happy for you both and the beautiful present & future you have together!" wrote lifestyle blogger Lauren Ireland. Designer Talita Von Furstenberg wrote, "OMG CONGRATS!!! So happy for you!!!" The engagement may have been a surprise to Richie and Grainge's followers, but what is even more shocking is how much Richie's new ring is estimated to be worth.