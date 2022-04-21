Phil Collins' Ex-Wife Is Raising Eyebrows With New Marriage

Phil Collins has endured plenty of ups and downs in his marriage to Orianne Cevey. The legendary British musician met the Swiss native in the early 1990s, when she worked as his translator during a tour through her home country, according to Page Six. Collins tied the knot with Cevey, who's 23 years his junior, in 1999, making her his third wife. The couple soon welcomed two sons together, Nicholas, born in 2001, and Matthew, born in 2004, but the marriage began to falter a few years later, ultimately ending in 2008, The Guardian reported. Collins and Cevey settled for a whopping $47 million, marking a record in the United Kingdom for a celebrity divorce, People noted.

But their story didn't end there. Collins and Cevey reconnected seven years later, when the musician moved to Florida, where his ex-wife had been living with their sons to be close to Nicholas and Matthew, according to Rolling Stone. A year after his move to Miami, Collins revealed he and Cevey were giving their family another shot, he told Billboard in January 2016. "I'm actually back with my third wife — I haven't really talked about it. We've been together for a while, and nobody's noticed," he said.

Their second attempt at a relationship wouldn't last, though. This time around, the union ended with a bit more scandal, with Collins taking Cevey to court, Metro reported in 2020. The couple's breakup continues to make headlines, with Cevey turning heads over her recent husband.