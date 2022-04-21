90 Day Fiance Star Shares Troubling Update On Ex-Fiance In Ukraine

On April 18, "90 Day Diaries" aired a special focused on the crisis in Ukraine. The hour-long episode featured Natalie Mordovtseva speaking to her mother (who managed to safely flee to Poland), Yara Zaya attending a rally for Ukraine with her baby daughter in Louisiana, and Maria Divine (Caesar Mack's ex who never ended up meeting him) at home in Kyiv, Ukraine. "90 Day Diaries: Ukraine" also reunited viewers with one of the most memorable cast members of all time: David Murphey.

After sharing that he and Lana had broken things off due to the strains of a long-distance relationship, especially in the time of COVID-19, David told fans he was able to get in touch with his ex. Offering an update, he revealed, "She's amid all the bombs going off in Kyiv but the last time I heard, Lana's in hiding so I think she's OK. Right now, I won't fear for the worst," he added.

David also revealed that he had applied to the Ukrainian embassy to become a foreign fighter in Ukraine because he considers the country to be his second home. However, his application was eventually denied due to his lack of combat experience. Limited in what he could do to help, David called his friend Anya (who is pregnant) and offered to fly to Europe to help her make it across the border. While she considered the offer, she chose to stay put so as not to leave her husband behind.