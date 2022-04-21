Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas' Name For Their Baby Girl Is Steeped In Meaning

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas shocked the world when they announced they had a baby girl. They spread the news on Instagram, posting, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate," on January 21. To date, they haven't shared a photo of their daughter. Instead, they have only shared choice pieces of information about her, like when Priyanka shared a photo dump that featured some of the baby's toys.

Priyanka's mother, Dr. Madhumalti Chopra, has spoken out about the birth of her granddaughter. "ETimes Lifestyle" had a live session with Madhu where she raved (via The News International), "It's so joyful! I can't tell you how my heart just goes. I think it's something that I have been waiting for a very long time." She added that she "cannot conceal [her] happiness" and the baby is all she thinks about. Based on those quotes, it seems as if Madhu is quite taken with her new granddaughter.

As the mother of four boys, the tables have been turned for Denise Jonas and she has been blessed with four granddaughters. Kevin Jonas has two daughters, Alena and Valentina (pictured here with "glammy" Denise), and Joe Jonas also has a little girl called Willa, per Us Weekly. Now, Nick and Priyanka have added to the brood of granddaughters, and her name has finally been revealed. Unsurprisingly, the couple chose a moniker that has close ties to home and reflects both of their heritage.