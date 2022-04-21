Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas' Name For Their Baby Girl Is Steeped In Meaning
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas shocked the world when they announced they had a baby girl. They spread the news on Instagram, posting, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate," on January 21. To date, they haven't shared a photo of their daughter. Instead, they have only shared choice pieces of information about her, like when Priyanka shared a photo dump that featured some of the baby's toys.
Priyanka's mother, Dr. Madhumalti Chopra, has spoken out about the birth of her granddaughter. "ETimes Lifestyle" had a live session with Madhu where she raved (via The News International), "It's so joyful! I can't tell you how my heart just goes. I think it's something that I have been waiting for a very long time." She added that she "cannot conceal [her] happiness" and the baby is all she thinks about. Based on those quotes, it seems as if Madhu is quite taken with her new granddaughter.
As the mother of four boys, the tables have been turned for Denise Jonas and she has been blessed with four granddaughters. Kevin Jonas has two daughters, Alena and Valentina (pictured here with "glammy" Denise), and Joe Jonas also has a little girl called Willa, per Us Weekly. Now, Nick and Priyanka have added to the brood of granddaughters, and her name has finally been revealed. Unsurprisingly, the couple chose a moniker that has close ties to home and reflects both of their heritage.
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra honored their mothers
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra looked to their mothers for inspiration to name their tot. Per TMZ, the parents named their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The outlet sourced a copy of the baby's birth certificate that confirmed that she was born on the evening of January 15 in San Diego. According to Baby Centre, the name Malti is of Hindu or Indian origin and means "small flower." The website also reveals that Marie means "beloved."
However, the baby's name does not seem to have been randomly chosen. Times of India confirms that Malti's name could originate from her maternal grandmother whose full name is Madhumalti Chopra. It appears as if Priyanka and Nick have opted to use the second part of Madhu's name for their daughter.
As for the name Marie, the couple looked to Nick's side of the family for inspiration. Denise Jonas' IMDb page lists her birth name as Denise Marie Miller, and it seems as if Malti and Denise now share a second name. Trust Nick and Priyanka to have us reaching for the tissues three months after the birth of their little girl. What a beautiful tribute to their own mothers and the heritage they want to pass on to her.