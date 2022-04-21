Bhad Bhabie Absolutely Slams The Viral Dr. Phil Moment That Made Her Famous

Bhad Bhabie, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, went from "cash me outside" to cash me inside. Bregoli first made headlines in 2016 for her appearance on an episode of "Dr. Phil," after her mother reached out for help controlling the troubled teen. During an intense conversation about Bregoli's behavior, the young girl grew angry at the audience for laughing at her and said, "Cash me ouside, how bou dah?" which is translated to "Catch me outside, how about that?"

The viral catchphrase plunged Bregoli into an overnight sensation. According to Complex, after her appearance on the show, she was offered several television opportunities, became a social media influencer and even signed with Atlantic Records under the rap name Bhad Bhabie. One year later, she sat down with Dr. Phil once again to discuss how her life had changed for the better, but in true Bregoli fashion, she couldn't leave without sharing a few words with the host. "I guess what's good for you is I made you just how Oprah made you," she said. "You were nothing before I came on this show."

But, despite how much money she made from that very viral moment, Bhad Bhabie wants everyone to leave it in the past and instead acknowledge her for all that she's accomplished so far.