Bhad Bhabie Absolutely Slams The Viral Dr. Phil Moment That Made Her Famous
Bhad Bhabie, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, went from "cash me outside" to cash me inside. Bregoli first made headlines in 2016 for her appearance on an episode of "Dr. Phil," after her mother reached out for help controlling the troubled teen. During an intense conversation about Bregoli's behavior, the young girl grew angry at the audience for laughing at her and said, "Cash me ouside, how bou dah?" which is translated to "Catch me outside, how about that?"
The viral catchphrase plunged Bregoli into an overnight sensation. According to Complex, after her appearance on the show, she was offered several television opportunities, became a social media influencer and even signed with Atlantic Records under the rap name Bhad Bhabie. One year later, she sat down with Dr. Phil once again to discuss how her life had changed for the better, but in true Bregoli fashion, she couldn't leave without sharing a few words with the host. "I guess what's good for you is I made you just how Oprah made you," she said. "You were nothing before I came on this show."
But, despite how much money she made from that very viral moment, Bhad Bhabie wants everyone to leave it in the past and instead acknowledge her for all that she's accomplished so far.
Bhad Bhabie buys a $6 million mansion in all cash
It's been six years and Danielle Bregoli, also known as Bhad Bhabie, is done with people linking her to Dr. Phil after all this time. "[People think] I'm so in love with being the girl who got famous for being on 'Dr. Phil' and saying some crazy s**t," she told TMZ. "That's not how I feel!" Bregoli explained she has managed to turn her 15 seconds of fame into something much bigger. "Call me the youngest female of the decade to go platinum ... Call me some s**t like that!" she added. "Call me the girl who got a million-dollar makeup deal!"
According to Fox Business, the rapper broke the internet once again after cashing in on a whopping $1 million in less than six hours after making her OnlyFans debut, setting an all-new record for the platform. And that's not all. Bregoli also told TMZ she has garnered $50 million in total on OnlyFans.
To live up to her lavish bank account, the social media influencer purchased a $6.1 million home — in cash — in Palm Beach County, per the New York Post. According to the outlet, the seven-bedroom mansion is approximately 9,200-square-feet and located on an acre of land in a very prestigious gated community in Florida.