The Tragic Death Of Mad Men Actor Robert Morse
Actor Robert Morse died at age 90 on April 20, according to ABC7. He was best known for starring in "Mad Men," AMC's hit drama series credited for 16 Emmy wins. The series' pilot aired in July 2007 and throughout its iconic seven seasons on-air, Morse starred as Bertram Cooper, a founding partner of Sterling Cooper & Partners, the advertising agency the show was centered on.
Morse also had ties to Broadway, notably when he starred in "How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying" in 1961, per Variety. In the musical comedy, Morse impressively played J. Pierrepont Finch, scoring him the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical in 1962. Morse won a second Tony for Best Actor in a Play, making him one of the few actors to earn both awards, reports The New York Times. Additionally, Morse is recognized for his work as Truman Capote on "Tru" in the early '90s, for which he earned an Emmy.
On April 21, writer and producer Larry Karaszewski took to Twitter to share, "My good pal Bobby Morse has passed away at age 90. A huge talent and a beautiful spirit." Adding in four photos of the two spending time together with gleaming smiles, Karaszewski added, "Sending love to his son Charlie & daughter Allyn. Had so much fun hanging with Bobby over the years." Many others are also taking to social media and remembering Morse for his impeccable work.
Robert Morse's death was met with tributes on social media
There won't be a public funeral for "Mad Men" star Robert Morse, his agent, David Shaul, confirmed to People. The outlet noted that Morse "died peacefully at home after a short illness," but further details about the cause of his death have not yet been reported.
Fans across social media are mourning the death of Morse. "Impossible to write the history of modern Broadway without him. Consistently great and always memorable," one person shared on Twitter. Another fan encouraged people to still support Morse's work posting, "If you've never actually seen Morse in *How to Succeed*, do yourself a favor and watch some of the film. It's one of the most deeply strange performances in the history of the American theater and it's absolutely genius." Clearly, at least one other person was already familiar with his work, tweeting, "One of my favorite actors. RIP Robert Morse."
Meanwhile, Morse's former "Mad Men" co-star January Jones shared a video on Instagram of the two on-screen together. "Robert Morse. What do you say," she began in the caption. "90yrs, an epic life, career, and person. A treasure. I'm so lucky to have known him. Sending so much love to his family." Our thoughts go out to Morse's loved ones.