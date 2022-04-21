The Tragic Death Of Mad Men Actor Robert Morse

Actor Robert Morse died at age 90 on April 20, according to ABC7. He was best known for starring in "Mad Men," AMC's hit drama series credited for 16 Emmy wins. The series' pilot aired in July 2007 and throughout its iconic seven seasons on-air, Morse starred as Bertram Cooper, a founding partner of Sterling Cooper & Partners, the advertising agency the show was centered on.

Morse also had ties to Broadway, notably when he starred in "How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying" in 1961, per Variety. In the musical comedy, Morse impressively played J. Pierrepont Finch, scoring him the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical in 1962. Morse won a second Tony for Best Actor in a Play, making him one of the few actors to earn both awards, reports The New York Times. Additionally, Morse is recognized for his work as Truman Capote on "Tru" in the early '90s, for which he earned an Emmy.

On April 21, writer and producer Larry Karaszewski took to Twitter to share, "My good pal Bobby Morse has passed away at age 90. A huge talent and a beautiful spirit." Adding in four photos of the two spending time together with gleaming smiles, Karaszewski added, "Sending love to his son Charlie & daughter Allyn. Had so much fun hanging with Bobby over the years." Many others are also taking to social media and remembering Morse for his impeccable work.