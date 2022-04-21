More Details About Deadliest Catch Star Todd Kochutin's Death Have Come To Light

In February 2021, the "Deadliest Catch" crew lost 30-year-old Todd Kochutin. According to Kochutin's obituary, the fisherman died as a result of injuries sustained while on the fishing vessel the F/V Patricia Lee. His obituary read, "He was a passionate fisherman. He devoted most of summers and winters to fishing for king crab, opilio, Pacific cod and pollock in the Bering Sea. The Bering Sea was very special place near and dear to his heart."

"Deadliest Catch" viewers became acquainted with Kochutin in 2020, when he filled in for Mahlon Reyes, a "Deadliest Catch" cast member who passed away from a heart attack at age 38, according to USA Today. Kochutin's obituary revealed that he was preceded in death by his parents, brother, and sister.

Sadly, Kochutin is far from the only member of the "Deadliest Catch" who has passed away, and new realities about his death make his sudden death all the more jarring.