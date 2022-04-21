Sarah Ferguson Makes Clear Where She Stands With Queen Elizabeth Today

In light of Queen Elizabeth's 96th birthday, her ex-daughter-in-law and former British tabloid mainstay Sarah Ferguson posted a message to her official Twitter account, making it clear that she is still in good standing with the royal family. "Happy Birthday Your Majesty," Fergie wrote. "What an amazing day of celebrations for the most inspirational Head of State, leader, Wife, Mother, Granny, Great Granny and Mother in Law."

Now, the queen does not personally post anything to social media — we'd frankly be a bit surprised if she knew how — and she never comments publicly on personal family matters. That means that if this tweet is just Ferguson sucking up because Queen Elizabeth doesn't seem to like her very much, we'd probably never know for sure. We do know that even if she's not the star of the royal family's current scandals, she's not totally clear of them either. For one thing, she has been named in her ex-husband Prince Andrew's legal suit over alleged fraud, according to The Guardian. She also caused some controversy when Andrew used her Instagram account to send a message using the HRH title he was stripped of, per People.

For now, we'll just take Fergie at her word.