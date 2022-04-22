Jessica Simpson's Behavior Seems To Get Stranger By The Minute

Jessica Simpson has a real flair for confounding her fans with wacky remarks and bizarre behavior, and some of her online activity has her followers all abuzz as of late. It hasn't generated the same level of interest as Britney Spears' social media antics yet, but it seems to be getting there.

After Simpson filmed an Instagram ad for Flonase, all many of her fans could talk about was her slurred speech and how painfully obvious it was that she was reading her lines rather than reciting them from memory. Her followers also had a field day joking about her slow, low voice in a promotional video she shot for a skin-tightening cosmetic procedure. "I love Jess but why does she sound like she on the toilet?" read one comment. "What's sad is that they probably booked her to do multiple takes of this interview style advertisement and THIS was the best of the best of each take. Ouch," another person wrote.

But Simpson's unscripted moments are what live on in infamy, like when she pondered whether her Chicken of the Sea tuna contained any poultry on the reality series "Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica." During an April 19 appearance on "The Real," Simpson said of the moment, "It was great TV. It was very real." Simpson also spoke about food in her interview, and whenever this happens, you know what she says is going to be entertaining.