Jessica Simpson's Questionable Attempt At An Instagram Ad Has Fans Calling For Her Firing

Jessica Simpson must possess a great deal of knowledge about what goes into a successful online ad campaign at this point. After all, the multi-hyphenate entertainer and mom has built an apparel brand worth a billion dollars, and she often serves as the model for pieces from The Jessica Simpson Collection. True, the label's parent company did go bankrupt — but it was after Simpson sold it. The "A Little Bit" singer told CNBC she "drained everything to buy [the company] back," and when Simpson shared her first promotional images on Instagram after acquiring it, her modeling shots racked up over 59,000 likes.

But Simpson's appeal goes beyond apparel. She's scored a sponsorship deal with a prescription eczema cream brand, per People, and she reportedly received upwards of $4 million to appear in an ad campaign for Weight Watchers in 2012. The savvy businesswoman managed to avoid showing off her body in her first commercial for the company, per The Hollywood Reporter.

"I have learned so many lessons when it comes to business, but I feel like the most empowering lesson that I have learned is failure is okay sometimes," Simpson told Forbes in 2014. She might want to remind herself of this after reading the responses to her latest ad. In it, she shares her solution for dealing with what she described to Us Weekly as the "invisible monsters that we all have to tackle every day."