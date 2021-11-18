Why Jessica Simpson's Latest Selfie Has Fans Thinking She Did Something To Her Lips
While it may feel like just yesterday that Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey graced our screens on MTV's "Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica." But really, it was more than 15 years ago! The show aired from 2003 to 2005, per IMDb, with the couple divorcing later that year. Simpson told Vanity Fair in 2009 that while it may seem from the outside that having a reality show would have negatively affected her marriage, she did not believe it did. "Because we enjoyed watching those episodes, and that will always be a time I cherish," she told the magazine. "It made me understand what marriage is, what love is, what commitment is."
Simpson eventually did get married again, this time to former NFL player Eric Johnson in 2014 — although they had gotten engaged in 2010 after just six months of dating, according to Us Weekly. On November 17, Simpson posted on Instagram to commemorate the 11-year anniversary of her engagement. But the wedding ring wasn't what got fans talking.
Jessica Simpson's lips look much bigger than before
On November 17, Jessica Simpson posted a selfie (pictured above) with her husband Eric Johnson to Instagram. "San Ysidro Ranch celebration of 11 years being engaged and saying YES, I will marry YOU," she wrote alongside the photo. In the pic, Simpson's lips appear to be much plumper than in the past, especially compared to her last photo, which was posted less than a week prior.
Simpson's new lips look less like her own and more like Kylie Jenner's, with her upper lip nearly touching her nostrils. Fans in the comments noticed. "Wow hard to recognize," wrote one, with 344 likes as of this writing. "The lips. Why?" asked a reply. "She's so naturally beautiful." Another commenter agreed, writing, "Her natural lips looked better."
It's worth noting that Simpson is wearing huge bubbly sunglasses in the selfie that completely obscure the shape of her face. The glasses cover her entire cheekbones and even extend up to her forehead, thus accentuating her nose and lips. While fans suspect Simpson may have had some sort of lip filler, it is possible that the sunglasses are making the lips appear more dramatic and noticeable. Perhaps Simpson wore the glasses on purpose to put the focus on her new lips.