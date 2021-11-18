Why Jessica Simpson's Latest Selfie Has Fans Thinking She Did Something To Her Lips

On November 17, Jessica Simpson posted a selfie (pictured above) with her husband Eric Johnson to Instagram. "San Ysidro Ranch celebration of 11 years being engaged and saying YES, I will marry YOU," she wrote alongside the photo. In the pic, Simpson's lips appear to be much plumper than in the past, especially compared to her last photo, which was posted less than a week prior.

Simpson's new lips look less like her own and more like Kylie Jenner's, with her upper lip nearly touching her nostrils. Fans in the comments noticed. "Wow hard to recognize," wrote one, with 344 likes as of this writing. "The lips. Why?" asked a reply. "She's so naturally beautiful." Another commenter agreed, writing, "Her natural lips looked better."

It's worth noting that Simpson is wearing huge bubbly sunglasses in the selfie that completely obscure the shape of her face. The glasses cover her entire cheekbones and even extend up to her forehead, thus accentuating her nose and lips. While fans suspect Simpson may have had some sort of lip filler, it is possible that the sunglasses are making the lips appear more dramatic and noticeable. Perhaps Simpson wore the glasses on purpose to put the focus on her new lips.