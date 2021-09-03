What's Really Going On With Jessica Simpson's Company Going Bankrupt?

Even though Jessica Simpson's clothing, shoes, and home goods brand was a staple of her business empire for nearly 16 years, the singer-turned-fashion mogul lost majority ownership in 2015 — and now, it seems any chance of getting it back is in peril of being shut down permanently. According to a report published by The New York Post, the brand, which was bought by a licensing company called Sequential Brands Group earlier this year, is in danger of being sold to yet another owner after Sequential filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy at the end of August. As the Post noted, Simpson made an emergency effort to regain control of the enterprise on August 30, the day before the filing was made, by offering to buy it back for $65 million. But now, it looks like the company has a different setup in mind.

Simpson and her mother Tina (who, along with Simpson's sister Ashlee, also helped launch the brand in the mid-aughts) told the Post that they "are indeed in discussions to buy back 62.5% of the Jessica Simpson Lifestyle Brand (of which they own the remaining portion)," noting that it "has been consistently profitable" over the years. But there are a few key points missing. One: why, if that's the case, did they have to relinquish it in the first place? And two: how is this potential deal actually going to go down? Read on after the jump to find out.