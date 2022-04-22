Janelle Monae Reveals Big News About Her Personal Life On Red Table Talk

Ever since debuting on the entertainment scene, Janelle Monáe has cemented herself as one of music's most talented and unique modern-day stars. Recently, the "Make Me Feel" hitmaker has gotten real about her identity. However, this isn't the first time.

During a 2018 cover story interview with Rolling Stone magazine, Monáe came out as pansexual. "Being a queer black woman in America, someone who has been in relationships with both men and women — I consider myself to be a free-ass motherf***er," she said. After previously identifying as bisexual, the Grammy Award-nominated singer explained she did further research and realized she was pansexual. "But then later I read about pansexuality and was like, 'Oh, these are things that I identify with too.' I'm open to learning more about who I am," Monáe added.

Despite her high-profile status, Monáe has tried to keep her personal and love life as private as possible. In recent years, it was reported she was in a relationship with fellow actor Tessa Thompson, who opened up to Net-A-Porter in 2020 about their close connection. "It's tricky, because Janelle and I are just really private people and we're both trying to navigate how you reconcile wanting to have that privacy and space, and also wanting to use your platform and influence," the "For Colored Girls" star expressed.

After a recent appearance on "Red Table Talk," Monáe has announced big news surrounding her gender identity.