The Real Reason Zendaya Is Skipping The Met Gala Once Again
It's no secret that Zendaya is a fashion icon to many, and we can totally see why.
In 2015, a teen Zendaya told Nylon that "fashion and experimenting" have helped her get in tune with herself. She has since risen to icon status with her innovative looks, particularly on the red carpet. "I enjoy red carpets," the "Greatest Showman" actor dished to Vogue in 2018. "I love the glamour ... It's fun because I feel like I get to create different characters, and I feel like through fashion I have found a sense of confidence."
In 2021, Zendaya was honored with the Fashion Icon award at the CFDA Fashion Awards and was presented her trophy by supermodel Iman. "[Fashion] has been a creative outlet, and kind of an extension of all the reasons why I love acting," Z said during her acceptance speech. In previous years, the "Dune" actor has made front-page news for her especially head-turning looks at the Met Gala. However, she recently shared the sad news that she won't be attending the fashion event of the year for the second year in a row.
Zendaya has work commitments
Sad news ahead for both Zendaya and her fans. During a new interview with Extra, the "Spider-Man: Far from Home" actor revealed she won't be attending this year's upcoming Met Gala event in New York City because she has other commitments. "I hate to disappoint my fans here, but I will be working," she explains, adding, "Your girl's gotta work and make some movies ... I wish everyone the best." During her downtime, Zendaya playfully said she will also "be playing tennis."
The last time Zendaya attended the Met Gala was in 2019. As seen in the snapshot above, she lit up the red carpet wearing a Cinderella-inspired dress while rocking blonde hair. "I'll be back eventually," Zendaya reassured fans. Her reason for missing out on the 2021 event was for similar reasons, telling Extra at the time she had to film for HBO's hugely successful show, "Euphoria."
Zendaya's glamorous ensembles at the Met Gala never go unnoticed. In 2019, she made The Independent's best dress list, while ELLE Australia listed both her 2018 and 2019 looks as some of the best fashion moments from throughout her career. All we know is, when Zendaya returns to the Met Gala red carpet, it's going to be worth the wait!