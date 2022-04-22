The Real Reason Zendaya Is Skipping The Met Gala Once Again

It's no secret that Zendaya is a fashion icon to many, and we can totally see why.

In 2015, a teen Zendaya told Nylon that "fashion and experimenting" have helped her get in tune with herself. She has since risen to icon status with her innovative looks, particularly on the red carpet. "I enjoy red carpets," the "Greatest Showman" actor dished to Vogue in 2018. "I love the glamour ... It's fun because I feel like I get to create different characters, and I feel like through fashion I have found a sense of confidence."

In 2021, Zendaya was honored with the Fashion Icon award at the CFDA Fashion Awards and was presented her trophy by supermodel Iman. "[Fashion] has been a creative outlet, and kind of an extension of all the reasons why I love acting," Z said during her acceptance speech. In previous years, the "Dune" actor has made front-page news for her especially head-turning looks at the Met Gala. However, she recently shared the sad news that she won't be attending the fashion event of the year for the second year in a row.