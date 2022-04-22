Rumer Willis' Throwback Photo With Her Dad Bruce Willis Is Melting Hearts
Everyone has been sending Bruce Willis lots of love since it was announced that the iconic actor would be retiring after being diagnosed with aphasia. This includes well wishes from his legions of fans as well as some sweet social media tributes from his family — like the adorable throwback photo his daughter Rumer Willis uploaded to her Instagram.
In the joint statement that the whole blended family posted to their social media pages on March 30, the clan wrote, "This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support." A day later, Bruce's second daughter Scout Willis posted her own personal message to her Instagram, writing, in part, "It kept hitting me yesterday how much love, energy, and prayers were now being sent to my daddio and just humbling me in a way that's brings tears as I write this."
Her older sister Rumer, meanwhile, has uploaded several old photos of her "daddio."
Rumer Willis posted a photo from her childhood
In Rumer Willis' latest Instagram post, she uploaded an old photo of herself as a tiny kid with her dad, Bruce Willis, kissing her forehead. She didn't write a long caption along with the sweet pic, writing only, "Papa." Knowing that the aphasia has impaired Bruce's cognition and that he's not in the best health, fans and supporters flooded the comment section with love and support. "Absolutely love your family! Sending love," wrote one fan. "we are all pulling for him," wrote another. Several celebrities commented with well-wishes as well, including Thandiwe Newton, who wrote, "Bubbies," and Tess Holiday, who commented with a simple red heart emoji.
Of all Bruce's kids, Rumer has definitely been the most active when it comes to social media tributes. In an earlier Instagram post on April 1, she wrote, "I love you Daddio, to the [moon] and back. Thank you for teaching me to be so silly."
While we don't know the cause of Bruce's aphasia or how he's dealing with the diagnosis, the good news is that rehabilitation is possible, according to NPR.