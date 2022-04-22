Rumer Willis' Throwback Photo With Her Dad Bruce Willis Is Melting Hearts

Everyone has been sending Bruce Willis lots of love since it was announced that the iconic actor would be retiring after being diagnosed with aphasia. This includes well wishes from his legions of fans as well as some sweet social media tributes from his family — like the adorable throwback photo his daughter Rumer Willis uploaded to her Instagram.

In the joint statement that the whole blended family posted to their social media pages on March 30, the clan wrote, "This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support." A day later, Bruce's second daughter Scout Willis posted her own personal message to her Instagram, writing, in part, "It kept hitting me yesterday how much love, energy, and prayers were now being sent to my daddio and just humbling me in a way that's brings tears as I write this."

Her older sister Rumer, meanwhile, has uploaded several old photos of her "daddio."