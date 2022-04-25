Cruz Beckham Just Took The First Major Step In Following His Mother's Footsteps

Just like his mother, the Spice Girls' Victoria Beckham, it appears Cruz Beckham is following in her footsteps by pursuing a career in entertainment.

During a 2022 interview with i-D magazine, Cruz recalled performing on stage at just 3 years old with the Spice Girls on their 2008 tour. "I was doing head spins and stuff, which is great to look back at now," he said. Cruz told the magazine first wowed his parents with his voice when hitting all the high notes to Beyoncé's "Love On Top" in the car. "I was still really little! My voice hadn't really developed, so I could just sing that high!" Cruz explained. Initially, he thought he wanted to follow his father's, David Beckham, career path by becoming a footballer and even confessed to bagging himself a contract with Arsenal. However, deep down, Cruz knew that wasn't his true passion, saying: "I just decided: [making music] is exactly what I want to do."

In 2016, Cruz released his debut single at 11 years old, a Christmas song titled "If Everyday Was Christmas," for charity. As noted by NME, all the proceeds went to Make Some Noise. Now that over six years have passed, it appears Cruz is ready to take his music career seriously and has landed himself a big deal.