Ben Affleck's Team Shuts Down Selling Sunset Rumor About Him

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have made it no secret that they are incredibly in love with one another. So much so that they think their relationship will go the distance this time around. If they are not giving each other lovey-eyed looks on the red carpet, then Affleck and Lopez are talking about how much they admire one another in their interviews with the press.

Back in February, Lopez opened up about Affleck like never before when she told People that she felt lucky to have a second chance with the Hollywood star. "We're older now, we're smarter, we have more experience, we're at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things," she said.

However, before Affleck and Lopez realized that their "Love Don't Cost a Thing" when they got back together during the spring of 2021, the actor raised some eyebrows over his activity on the super exclusive online dating app, Raya, per Us Weekly. And while Affleck certainly isn't in a place in his life where he needs a dating app right now, one reality star recently opened up about her online encounter with "The Tender Bar" star, prompting his team to shut down any and all rumors.