Ben Affleck's Team Shuts Down Selling Sunset Rumor About Him
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have made it no secret that they are incredibly in love with one another. So much so that they think their relationship will go the distance this time around. If they are not giving each other lovey-eyed looks on the red carpet, then Affleck and Lopez are talking about how much they admire one another in their interviews with the press.
Back in February, Lopez opened up about Affleck like never before when she told People that she felt lucky to have a second chance with the Hollywood star. "We're older now, we're smarter, we have more experience, we're at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things," she said.
However, before Affleck and Lopez realized that their "Love Don't Cost a Thing" when they got back together during the spring of 2021, the actor raised some eyebrows over his activity on the super exclusive online dating app, Raya, per Us Weekly. And while Affleck certainly isn't in a place in his life where he needs a dating app right now, one reality star recently opened up about her online encounter with "The Tender Bar" star, prompting his team to shut down any and all rumors.
Emma Hernan's timeline doesn't add up
Before Jennifer Lopez tripped and stumbled back into his life, he was reportedly reaching out to reality stars online. "Selling Sunset" star and luxury real-estate agent Emma Hernan claimed that Affleck reached out to her after they were matched up on the app Raya. "He may or may not have asked to grab ... coffee a few times," Hernan claimed during a recent episode of the Netflix series, per Us Weekly. She also said this happened "right before" Lopez came back into Affleck's life. This prompted co-star Chrishell Stause to wonder if Hernan could have "foiled Bennifer 2.0" by taking their online flirtation to the next level.
However, Affleck's rep has shot back at her account of their online matchup, basically telling Hernan "Ain't it Funny" that her timeline doesn't add up. More specifically, the rep told ET, "Raya has confirmed that he has not been an active member for several years." That's because Affleck and Hernan matched up back in 2019, and not in 2021 right before he got back with Lopez, per ET. One source close to the situation even said, "This news was blown out of proportion, and was a ['Selling Sunset'] scene shot long ago between two girlfriends. Emma hasn't given any thought to it since."
Cut to Lopez singing to herself "If You Had My Love" and "Papi" right on cue.