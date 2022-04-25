Jane Fonda Shares A Totally On-Brand Take On Aging

Jane Fonda is one of the most talked about celebrities in the industry. Fonda has made plenty of headlines for her history of activism and she also starred in the Netflix hit "Grace and Frankie." But with all that aside, Fonda is probably most well-known for her fitness videos and for her part in starting the home fitness revolution. The star's 1982 VHS tape titled "Jane Fonda Workout" changed the way that people worked out, proving that you didn't need to go to the gym to get in a good sweat session. By the way, the videos still resonate today and you can still work up a sweat with one of Fonda's old school videos thanks to YouTube.

Fonda has never been one to shy away from any topic, especially when it comes to beauty and wellness. Even in her 80s, Fonda still finds it important to get in a good workout and there seems to be nothing stopping her. "I have to keep moving because when you get older, it's more critical than when you're young. You have to keep your body moving," she told Well + Good in 2020. "For me, if I don't, not only does my body begin to deteriorate, but so does my mind, and I know that I need those endorphins."

In a 2022 interview, the actor is opened up about the aging process and how she doesn't fear getting old in the most Jane Fonda way possible.