Everything We Know About Paulina Gretzky's Lavish Wedding
Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson have been a pair since 2012. The pro golfer and the daughter of Canadian ice hockey legend Wayne Gretzky met through her parents in 2009, but they didn't start dating until 2012, according to Golf Magazine. The special day once again had the illustrious presence of Gretzky's family. "I don't know if you can call it a date since my dad tagged along," she said. Wayne must not have been an obstacle after all since Paulina and Johnson officially became a couple ahead of the 2013 PGA Tour, which started on January 4 that year, according to USA Today. Johnson raved about Paulina publicly on Instagram just days later. "My girl," he captioned the January 12, 2013, photo of the two.
Their relationship moved pretty fast, with Johnson proposing to Paulina that August, he announced on Instagram. Paulina and Johnson became a family in January 2015, when they welcomed their son Tatum, he shared on Instagram. "We are so blessed to have a happy and healthy baby boy," he wrote. They welcomed a second son, River, in June 2017, the athlete announced. "I'm so thankful for my family and the new addition," he said, proving he's a family man through and through.
But despite the solid life they built together and the diamond on Paulina's ring finger, the couple put off actually walking down the aisle for more than eight years. The day finally came, though, and the festivities appear to match the years-long anticipation.
Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson tied the knot in Tennessee
Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson are officially husband and wife. The two tied the knot on April 23 at Blackberry Farm, a luxurious resort perched in the Great Smoky Mountains just a few hours from Nashville, Tennessee, People reported. Both Gretzky and Johnson marked the date on social media by sharing snippets from the festivities. "What an amazing weekend with friends and family!!!" Johnson captioned his Instagram post. While they exchanged vows on a Saturday, Gretzky and Johnson had been celebrating on the grounds since the previous Thursday, according to the New York Post.
Aside from the two photos they shared portraying the happy couple, Gretzky and Johnson have kept details from the ceremony private. Reps for Johnson declined to speak to People, while Gretzky's didn't return comment requests. However, the Instagram snaps revealed that Gretzky said her "I do" dressed in a Vera Wang design, as indicated by the tag she added over it. Gretzky had previously shared moments from her dress-shopping experience, uploading snaps to Instagram Stories, according to Fox News, that featured her in a Vera Wang number.
In February, Gretzky celebrated her bachelorette party in St. Barths, the same location she visited with Johnson to celebrate his first Masters win, the New York Post reported. Among the group were Gretzky's friend Kristina Melnichenko and two sisters-in-law, Sam Maddox and Sara Gretzky. Gretzky shared a photo of her entourage disembarking the plane on March 1.