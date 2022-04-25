Everything We Know About Paulina Gretzky's Lavish Wedding

Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson have been a pair since 2012. The pro golfer and the daughter of Canadian ice hockey legend Wayne Gretzky met through her parents in 2009, but they didn't start dating until 2012, according to Golf Magazine. The special day once again had the illustrious presence of Gretzky's family. "I don't know if you can call it a date since my dad tagged along," she said. Wayne must not have been an obstacle after all since Paulina and Johnson officially became a couple ahead of the 2013 PGA Tour, which started on January 4 that year, according to USA Today. Johnson raved about Paulina publicly on Instagram just days later. "My girl," he captioned the January 12, 2013, photo of the two.

Their relationship moved pretty fast, with Johnson proposing to Paulina that August, he announced on Instagram. Paulina and Johnson became a family in January 2015, when they welcomed their son Tatum, he shared on Instagram. "We are so blessed to have a happy and healthy baby boy," he wrote. They welcomed a second son, River, in June 2017, the athlete announced. "I'm so thankful for my family and the new addition," he said, proving he's a family man through and through.

But despite the solid life they built together and the diamond on Paulina's ring finger, the couple put off actually walking down the aisle for more than eight years. The day finally came, though, and the festivities appear to match the years-long anticipation.