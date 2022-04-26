Kristen Bell Can't Stop Gushing Over Dax Shepard
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have been together for nearly 15 years. In a 2019 interview with TODAY, the "Veronica Mars" actor revealed that they met in 2007 at a birthday dinner for a mutual friend. However, it wasn't love at first sight. In fact, Bell said, "There were no sparks whatsoever." Two weeks later, they had another opportunity to hang out and get to know each other. Bell continued, "We both met at a hockey game ... Started to flirt ... And then a day after that I get a text that says, 'Hi, my name is Dax. I violated your privacy and got your number from Shauna. How do you feel about that?' And I was like, 'Excuse me? You sound stimulating.'" From there, the duo began dating, but it wasn't always smooth sailing.
The "Forgetting Sarah Marshall" star revealed in a 2017 interview with PopSugar that she and Shepard broke up three months into their new relationship. Although she was already head over heels, she says, "He was hesitant because he knew he was still dating other people." He ended things only to admit he made a mistake just four days later. "He called me and he was like, 'I don't know what I was thinking,'" she added.
Although the couple went on to experience more ups and downs, Bell and Shepard married in 2013. Over the years, they have delighted fans with their adorable relationship, and tendency to gush about each other during interviews.
Kristen Bell says her husband is 'the best'
Kristen Bell talked up her husband of eight years, Dax Shepard, in an April 24 interview with Page Six at the opening night of the Broadway show, "Funny Girl." It seems as if the years together have only strengthened their love for one another because the "Frozen" actor said, "Oh, he's the best. He's the best there ever was, 100 percent." Although he didn't attend the performance with her, choosing instead to avoid the crowds, Bell added that she considered him her "number one."
The Hello Bello co-founders have shared their secrets for making their marriage work over the years. In a 2017 interview with People, the "Parenthood" star revealed that he and Bell go to couple's counseling as part of their relationship maintenance. Shepard dished, "We work it like a job. Relationships aren't just perfect." He added that spending time together "has to be scheduled and you have to prioritize it or it doesn't happen."
In a 2018 Instagram post on Valentine's Day, Bell imparted some pearls of wisdom of her own. "It's a privilege to go through [life] with a partner," she wrote, adding, "Loving someone despite their faults, failings, or character defects, is the most powerful loving thing you can do." She also advised her followers to always "stay vulnerable with each other" for the best relationship success. We're taking notes from these lovebirds!