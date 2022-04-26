Kristen Bell Can't Stop Gushing Over Dax Shepard

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have been together for nearly 15 years. In a 2019 interview with TODAY, the "Veronica Mars" actor revealed that they met in 2007 at a birthday dinner for a mutual friend. However, it wasn't love at first sight. In fact, Bell said, "There were no sparks whatsoever." Two weeks later, they had another opportunity to hang out and get to know each other. Bell continued, "We both met at a hockey game ... Started to flirt ... And then a day after that I get a text that says, 'Hi, my name is Dax. I violated your privacy and got your number from Shauna. How do you feel about that?' And I was like, 'Excuse me? You sound stimulating.'" From there, the duo began dating, but it wasn't always smooth sailing.

The "Forgetting Sarah Marshall" star revealed in a 2017 interview with PopSugar that she and Shepard broke up three months into their new relationship. Although she was already head over heels, she says, "He was hesitant because he knew he was still dating other people." He ended things only to admit he made a mistake just four days later. "He called me and he was like, 'I don't know what I was thinking,'" she added.

Although the couple went on to experience more ups and downs, Bell and Shepard married in 2013. Over the years, they have delighted fans with their adorable relationship, and tendency to gush about each other during interviews.