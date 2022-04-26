Viola Davis Has Bold Words For Critics Of Her Michelle Obama Portrayal

Viola Davis is no stranger to making headlines for her incredible acting skills, and she's starred in plenty of hit movies like "The Help" and "Fences." In fact, Davis is the "most-nominated Black actress in Oscars history" according to IndieWire. Clearly, she knows what she's doing. However, the star found herself receiving criticism rather than praise in April for her portrayal of former First Lady Michelle Obama in the Showtime series "The First Lady."

After catching some stills and live-action shots of Davis playing Obama, social media went absolutely wild over how Davis pursed her lips. Even though it was characteristic of Obama to purse her lips, many fans felt that Davis took the lip pursing a little too far. Perhaps we can just refer to it as "lipgate"? One person tweeted on April 17, "Michelle Obama did not purse her lips THAT much. What possessed Viola to think she should do that in every scene." Another person tweeted, "Emma Corrin was able to get the right amount of Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales' mannerisms without them looking exaggerated or foolish."

After many fans' reactions went viral on social media, lipgate was subject to plenty of headlines. Davis heard through the grapevine what people are saying about her, and guess what? She's not very happy about it.