What We Know About Allison Williams Giving Birth To Her First Child

This party of two just turned into a party of three. Allison Williams is known for her roles in "Girls," "The Perfection," and "A Series of Unfortunate Events," to name a few (yes, she's also the daughter of former Nightly News anchor Brian Williams). Aside from her dreams of wanting to become a successful actor, Williams has always desired to be a mom as well.

"I've known I wanted to be a mom ever since I was a baby," she told Glamour in 2015, adding, "Everyone says you can't plan for it. You're never ready. I have a lot of questions: How do I get to a place in my career where I can go be a mom for a little while and then come back and be a mom and an actress at the same time?"

Well, it appears she is about to face that challenge in her own life. The "Get Out" star has found love again, and this time it's with fellow actor Alexander Dreymon. According to Us Weekly, the stars have reportedly been dating for over two years after meeting on set of their 2020 film, "Horizon Line." The pair has also managed to pull off a "Kylie Jenner" after confirming some shocking and exciting news.