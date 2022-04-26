What We Know About Allison Williams Giving Birth To Her First Child
This party of two just turned into a party of three. Allison Williams is known for her roles in "Girls," "The Perfection," and "A Series of Unfortunate Events," to name a few (yes, she's also the daughter of former Nightly News anchor Brian Williams). Aside from her dreams of wanting to become a successful actor, Williams has always desired to be a mom as well.
"I've known I wanted to be a mom ever since I was a baby," she told Glamour in 2015, adding, "Everyone says you can't plan for it. You're never ready. I have a lot of questions: How do I get to a place in my career where I can go be a mom for a little while and then come back and be a mom and an actress at the same time?"
Well, it appears she is about to face that challenge in her own life. The "Get Out" star has found love again, and this time it's with fellow actor Alexander Dreymon. According to Us Weekly, the stars have reportedly been dating for over two years after meeting on set of their 2020 film, "Horizon Line." The pair has also managed to pull off a "Kylie Jenner" after confirming some shocking and exciting news.
Williams named her son Arlo
According to People, Allison Williams and Alexander Dreymon have welcomed their first child together. Williams reportedly gave birth to a baby boy named Arlo. The bundle of joy was born sometime in this past winter. "They are both private people individually, and they made the decision to keep this happy news to just a small circle of family and friends," sources close to Williams told the outlet, adding, "But they're over the moon."
The magazine further reports that the couple — along with the newest addition to the family — was spotted spending some quality time together at a resort in the Bahamas. "They seemed to be very happy and very much in love," another source said. The actor was not only seen with a new baby, but she was also spotted wearing what looked like an engagement ring — although, nothing has been confirmed yet.
Williams was previously married to entrepreneur Ricky Van Veen. The two dated for several years before tying the knot in September 2015. However, after four years of marriage, the pair decided to get a divorce. "With mutual love and respect, we have made the decision to separate as a couple," the two said in a statement obtained by Page Six. "We are grateful for the friendship that we have and will continue to have."