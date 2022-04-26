Kim Kardashian's First Husband Isn't Too Pleased With Her Recollection Of Their Marriage

While Kim Kardashian certainly gets a lot of attention for her marriage to her third husband Kanye "Ye" West and her 72-day union with her second husband Kris Humphries, a lot of her fans tend to forget that she was also married to her first husband, Damon Thomas. And just like her second and third marriage, her first one was full of drama as well. In fact, Kardashian's first marriage might have been her most difficult one.

She married Thomas when she was just 19 back in 2000, but ended things three years later. There were even some rumors at the time suggesting Thomas was physically and emotionally abusive, but he told In Touch that none of those claims were true. In court documents obtained by Star (via the Daily News), Kardashian also made claims suggesting that Thomas was trying to control every aspect of her life. "Damon decided what we would do and when we would do it. He was very much the 'King of the castle,'" she said. "He said he wanted to know where I was at all times."

And while Thomas has mostly kept out of the spotlight since then, he's now telling his side of the story over a claim that Kardashian previously made about their wedding day, which he doesn't believe to be true at all.