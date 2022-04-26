Stassi Schroeder Reveals The People Who Tried To Prevent Her Vanderpump Rules Firing
Love her or hate her, there's no denying that, for Bravo fans, Stassi Schroeder's firing from "Vanderpump Rules" after eight seasons marked the end of an era. Schroeder, along with Kristen Doute, were fired from the show in 2020 after Faith Stowers, the only Black employee at SUR to be featured on the show, revealed on Instagram that the two had once filed a false police report against her as a prank.
After the firing, Schroeder took responsibility and acknowledged the racism, telling Tamron Hall (via E! News), "I'm someone who messed up quite a few times. I am the reason why I'm in this situation." She also didn't try to just brush it off or make excuses, adding, "I think a lot of people wanted me to focus on cancel culture and whether I was a victim or not, and it's just not how I feel at all."
But in her new memoir, titled, "Off With My Head," Schroeder seems to imply that she wasn't the only person to blame for her actions, and that there were people behind the scenes on the show who fought for her to stay.
Stassi Schroeder says producers tried to stop her from being fired
In her newly released book "Off With My Head," Stassi Schroeder writes that certain "Vanderpump Rules" producers were "outraged" when she and Kristen Doute were fired for calling a police tip line on Faith Stowers (via Us Weekly). Apparently those same producers had been around when the original call happened in 2018. Schroeder claims in the book that producers pleaded with Bravo to let the two women stay on the show, arguing that, "Our behavior was encouraged by being on 'Vanderpump Rules.' I mean, this is the s**t 'Vanderpump Rules' is about — exposing people, calling them out."
Schroeder did not name the producers she says fought for her not to be fired, but based on past comments, it doesn't look like one of them was Lisa Vanderpump herself. Speaking on "The Skinny Confidential Him & Her" podcast back in January 2021 (via E! News), Vanderpump claimed she'd been unaware of the incident with Stowers until the firings, but said, "I think Bravo did what they had to do at the time." In other words, she supported the network's decision.