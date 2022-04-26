Stassi Schroeder Reveals The People Who Tried To Prevent Her Vanderpump Rules Firing

Love her or hate her, there's no denying that, for Bravo fans, Stassi Schroeder's firing from "Vanderpump Rules" after eight seasons marked the end of an era. Schroeder, along with Kristen Doute, were fired from the show in 2020 after Faith Stowers, the only Black employee at SUR to be featured on the show, revealed on Instagram that the two had once filed a false police report against her as a prank.

After the firing, Schroeder took responsibility and acknowledged the racism, telling Tamron Hall (via E! News), "I'm someone who messed up quite a few times. I am the reason why I'm in this situation." She also didn't try to just brush it off or make excuses, adding, "I think a lot of people wanted me to focus on cancel culture and whether I was a victim or not, and it's just not how I feel at all."

But in her new memoir, titled, "Off With My Head," Schroeder seems to imply that she wasn't the only person to blame for her actions, and that there were people behind the scenes on the show who fought for her to stay.