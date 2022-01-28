Fans Are Expecting Stassi Schroeder To Spill Her Side Of The VPR Drama New Book
When Stassi Schroeder first appeared on Bravo's "Vanderpump Rules" as part of "RHOBH" star Lisa Vanderpump's SUR restaurant staff, fans came to know her throughout the first eight seasons as Lisa's assistant. However in 2020, Stassi, along with several other of the cast members, were fired from the show for being racially insensitive. In Stassi's case, she and Kristen Doute falsely reported their former co-star Faith Stowers, who is a Black woman, to police.
"There was this article on Daily Mail where there was an African American lady. It was a weird photo, so she looked very light-skinned and had these different, weird tattoos. They showcased her, and I guess this woman was robbing people. And they called the cops and said it was me," Faith had explained on an Instagram Live from June 2020.
Almost two years since the news broke, Stassi has since gotten married and welcomed her first child in 2021 with Beau Clark. Despite Faith moving on and "Vanderpump Rules" continuing the show without Stassi, it appears Stassi is soon going to provide her side of the story. The reality star announced a new book titled "Off With My Head" on January 26, with a release date given for April 26.
Stassi Schroeder acknowledges that she's 'made some big mistakes'
After former "Vanderpump Rules" star Stassi Schroeder was fired from the show following the exposure of the racially insensitive incident with co-star Faith Stowers, it appears she is going to provide even more insight on her side of the situation. In January 2022 on Instagram, Stassi teased her new memoir "Off With My Head." "The last couple of years have been a freaking rollercoaster for everyone – there's been a lot of loss, a lot of big realizations, and a lot of unexpected changes – for most of us, anyway," Stassi noted. "It's no secret I've made some big mistakes and have been called out for them, but I've also done a lot of reflecting and learning... and writing."
The announcement definitely had a lot of reality TV fans talking, sparking mixed reactions. "Love this! Acknowledge, reflect, move on. Now please announce a new reality show on Hulu," replied one excited fan. Others weren't as convinced, with a shared sentiment about Stassi profiting off her controversial incident, writing, "So are proceeds from the book going towards organizations teaching about race or just your bank account?"
Back in September 2021, Stassi appeared on "The Tamron Hall Show" and admitted (via E! News), "Throughout this whole thing, I've recognized I've never felt that I was a racist, I don't have hate in my heart but I've recognized that I wasn't anti-racist. I wasn't. And that's something I've been learning throughout all of this."