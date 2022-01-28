Fans Are Expecting Stassi Schroeder To Spill Her Side Of The VPR Drama New Book

When Stassi Schroeder first appeared on Bravo's "Vanderpump Rules" as part of "RHOBH" star Lisa Vanderpump's SUR restaurant staff, fans came to know her throughout the first eight seasons as Lisa's assistant. However in 2020, Stassi, along with several other of the cast members, were fired from the show for being racially insensitive. In Stassi's case, she and Kristen Doute falsely reported their former co-star Faith Stowers, who is a Black woman, to police.

"There was this article on Daily Mail where there was an African American lady. It was a weird photo, so she looked very light-skinned and had these different, weird tattoos. They showcased her, and I guess this woman was robbing people. And they called the cops and said it was me," Faith had explained on an Instagram Live from June 2020.

Almost two years since the news broke, Stassi has since gotten married and welcomed her first child in 2021 with Beau Clark. Despite Faith moving on and "Vanderpump Rules" continuing the show without Stassi, it appears Stassi is soon going to provide her side of the story. The reality star announced a new book titled "Off With My Head" on January 26, with a release date given for April 26.