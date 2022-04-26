Jennifer Grey Opens Up About Her Hot And Heavy Relationship With Johnny Depp

In July 2020, Jennifer Grey and Clark Gregg revealed that they were calling it quits after 19 years together. "Knowing we'd always be a family who loves, values and cares for each other. we recently made the difficult decision to divorce," they wrote on their respective Instagram accounts. The former couple settled on dividing residuals from multiple film and television projects they had worked on over the years, but Grey was able to retain 100% of her "Dirty Dancing" money, per People.

The 1987 film, which she is most famous for, led to Grey's fame skyrocketing at the time. Fans had hoped that the on-screen romance between her and "Dirty Dancing" co-star Patrick Swayze would translate to real-life love, but the two actors had zero chemistry off-set. Plus, Swayze was married, and Grey was dating another A-lister, Matthew Broderick. "I was very busy with Matthew. Like, what could be more different?" she told People on April 18 while discussing why she and Swayze were never more than co-workers.

Dating Broderick had an immense impact on the "Red Dawn" actor. "I learned so many things about myself from my relationship with Matthew," Grey told People. The couple were both rising stars in Hollywood and in their mid-20s when they were an item. Unfortunately, they broke up after being involved in a car accident in Ireland in which two people died, per the New York Post. Not long after, Grey entered into a tempestuous relationship with Johnny Depp.