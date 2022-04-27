Everything We Know About Kamala Harris' COVID-19 Diagnosis

COVID-19 is proving once again that it doesn't discriminate by striking yet another public figure — this time Vice President Kamala Harris. The virus hasn't held back when it comes to infecting political figures since it really took hold in the U.S. back in March 2020, as Harris is one of a string of notable people to contract coronavirus.

One of the most shocking was when it was confirmed that then-President Donald Trump had the virus in October 2020. White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany confirmed at the time Trump was "doing very well," per CNN, noting, "He is not requiring any supplemental oxygen, but in consultation with specialists we have elected to initiate Remdesivir therapy." Trump then went on to speak about his diagnosis later that month, somewhat strangely saying, per CNN, "I think this was a blessing from God that I caught it. It was a blessing in disguise."

But, of course, he's hardly the only one to come into contact with COVID-19. March 2022 brought the news that former president Barack Obama had contracted the virus, as he shared his gratefulness to be vaccinated and urged other people to get their injections. "I just tested positive for COVID. I've had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative," he tweeted. Thankfully, both Trump and Obama recovered well, but how is Harris doing as she fights off the virus?