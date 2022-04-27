Everything We Know About Kamala Harris' COVID-19 Diagnosis
COVID-19 is proving once again that it doesn't discriminate by striking yet another public figure — this time Vice President Kamala Harris. The virus hasn't held back when it comes to infecting political figures since it really took hold in the U.S. back in March 2020, as Harris is one of a string of notable people to contract coronavirus.
One of the most shocking was when it was confirmed that then-President Donald Trump had the virus in October 2020. White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany confirmed at the time Trump was "doing very well," per CNN, noting, "He is not requiring any supplemental oxygen, but in consultation with specialists we have elected to initiate Remdesivir therapy." Trump then went on to speak about his diagnosis later that month, somewhat strangely saying, per CNN, "I think this was a blessing from God that I caught it. It was a blessing in disguise."
But, of course, he's hardly the only one to come into contact with COVID-19. March 2022 brought the news that former president Barack Obama had contracted the virus, as he shared his gratefulness to be vaccinated and urged other people to get their injections. "I just tested positive for COVID. I've had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative," he tweeted. Thankfully, both Trump and Obama recovered well, but how is Harris doing as she fights off the virus?
Kamala Harris has no symptoms
Vice President Kamala Harris's Press Secretary Kirsten Allen confirmed Harris's COVID diagnosis on Twitter on April 26 and noted that "she has exhibited no symptoms, will isolate and continue to work from the Vice President's residence." Allen added that Harris had not been in close contact with President Joe Biden or First Lady Jill Biden recently as they've been busy traveling, and confirmed that "she will follow CDC guidelines and the advice of her physicians [and] will return to the White House when she tests negative." It sounds like Harris is, thankfully, doing well, though Allen confirmed in another tweet later that day that she had been prescribed Paxlovid.
But while Harris may not have seen the president face to face as she fights off the pandemic inducing disease, he did call her on the phone. Associated Press White House reporter Zeke Miller confirmed the phone call, tweeting (in a message retweeted by Allen) that Joe "wanted to check in and make sure she has everything she needs as she quarantines at home."
We know that Harris is vaccinated after getting her first dose in December 2020 and her second four months later. She then got boosted in October 2021, telling Americans at the time (via Fox News), "I want to encourage everyone to do the same when you are eligible. And, as we have said from the beginning, the vaccines are free they are safe and they will save your life."