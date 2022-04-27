Harry Styles Opens Up About Keeping The Details Of His Sexuality Private

Believe it or not, not all celebrities are as open about their personal lives as the Kardashians. Former One Direction star Harry Styles tries to keep some aspects private when he can, including his sexuality. The singer is known for painting his nails and rocking dresses as he did in the now-iconic Vogue shoot, but he doesn't believe he needs to share every detail about himself with the press.

In an interview with Better Homes & Garden, the star said that he thinks the idea that you need to talk about your sexuality openly is "outdated," and he prefers to keep that aspect of his life to his inner circle, stating that he's "really open with it with my friends," but that's just his "personal experience" with it. "The whole point of where we should be heading, which is toward accepting everybody and being more open, is that it doesn't matter, and it's about not having to label everything, not having to clarify what boxes you're checking," the 28-year-old shared.

This is not the first that Styles has made remarks when on the topic of sexuality. When asked about his feelings on Miley Cyrus being pansexual, told Bizarre in 2017, "It's weird for me — everyone should just be who they want to be," adding, "It's tough to justify somebody having to answer to someone else about stuff like that." The singer also stated that he never really felt the need to "label" himself. All these years later, he's sticking to his guns.