Travis Scott's First Festival Gig Since The Astroword Tragedy Is Sure To Cause A Stir

Following the tragic events at Astroworld Festival, rapper Travis Scott has shied away from the public eye. The festival, which took place in Houston, resulted in the deaths of 10 festival goers and hundreds of reported injuries, according to Billboard. The outlet also reported that the 387 lawsuits filed against Scott and concert promoter Live Nation have been consolidated into one massive lawsuit, representing 2,800 victims.

Since the incident, Scott has remained relatively mum and has only done one sit-down interview. However, the "Sicko Mode" rapper was recently spotted at a Coachella after party and even jumped on stage to DJ. As reported by TMZ, Scott made a surprise appearance at the Bootsy Bellows La Quinta house party and played five of his songs before briefly taking over as emcee.

For fans of Scott, who have been hoping to see the rapper perform return to large festivals, that opportunity is coming soon. However, given what happened when he last performed, Scott's first gig since Astroworld is sure to raise eyebrows.