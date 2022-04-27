Travis Scott's First Festival Gig Since The Astroword Tragedy Is Sure To Cause A Stir
Following the tragic events at Astroworld Festival, rapper Travis Scott has shied away from the public eye. The festival, which took place in Houston, resulted in the deaths of 10 festival goers and hundreds of reported injuries, according to Billboard. The outlet also reported that the 387 lawsuits filed against Scott and concert promoter Live Nation have been consolidated into one massive lawsuit, representing 2,800 victims.
Since the incident, Scott has remained relatively mum and has only done one sit-down interview. However, the "Sicko Mode" rapper was recently spotted at a Coachella after party and even jumped on stage to DJ. As reported by TMZ, Scott made a surprise appearance at the Bootsy Bellows La Quinta house party and played five of his songs before briefly taking over as emcee.
For fans of Scott, who have been hoping to see the rapper perform return to large festivals, that opportunity is coming soon. However, given what happened when he last performed, Scott's first gig since Astroworld is sure to raise eyebrows.
Travis Scott has multiple performances on the horizon
Travis Scott has big plans to return to the festival stage, and that includes multiple performances. According to TMZ, Scott will serve as the headlining act for the Primavera Festival, where nearly 100,000 people are expected to be in attendance. Scott is scheduled to perform in São Paulo, Buenos Aires, and Santiago, Chile. In addition to Scott, Arctic Monkeys, Lorde, and Charli XCX are all expected to hit the Primavera Festival stage.
The announcement of Scott's first festival performance makes sense, as it was recently revealed that the rapper will perform at Miami nightclub, E11EVEN in May. The club announced Scott's performance in a since-deleted post, but a source revealed to Page Six, that the venue is "updating" their marketing materials. Fans can grab tickets to Scott's performance — which takes place during the same weekend as the Formula One Grand Prix events — tickets for the show range from $150 to $250.
The announcement of Scott's festival return has garnered mixed reviews from people online. One person tweeted, "Hope attendees sign a waiver." While others appeared to be more open to Scott's first post-Astroworld performance. "Do your thing but hopefully the lesson was learnt and your protecting your fans," another user wrote on Twitter.