Travis Scott Tests The Comeback Waters Once Again Amid Ongoing Outrage Over Astroworld Tragedy

It appears that Travis Scott has a strong hankering to perform again, as he is now making repeated attempts to make a comeback in music. Page Six reports that the "Sicko Mode" rapper has been spotted on stage at exclusive VIP events, but he's slated to perform at a Formula One Grand Prix event in Miami on May 7. The news about the concert comes on the heels of his guest spot on Future's new track, "Hold That Heat," which had been released over the weekend.

While Scott was barred from performing at Coachella, there were several reports saying that he had been documented giving a surprise performance at the Revolve x Bootsy Bellows After Party on April 16. "Travis got in the DJ booth with the DJ Chase B," an eyewitness told E! News. "He played the bangers but 'Goosebumps' was the crowd-pleaser. People were super excited to see him. Everyone was dancing and singing along."

Additionally, fans spotted billboards of Scott's delayed album "Utopia" along the Interstate 10 in California, clearly indicating that his team is trying to target the Coachella crew. "PSST," "Looking for UTOPIA?" and "WRONG WAY," the billboards read, per High Snobiety. But fans didn't seem too pleased, as many stated their disappointment. "No one should go to another Travis Concert until he figures his shit out. It's not safe," one fan tweeted. "Why tf is Travis Scott still a thing after being responsible for multiple deaths??? Like ?" said another.