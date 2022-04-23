Travis Scott Is Attempting To Make A Comeback After Astroworld Tragedy

Travis Scott's world was turned upside down after a crowd surge killed 10 festivalgoers and injured 300 more during his Astroworld performance in November 2021, per The Guardian. The embattled rapper, along with Drake, faced a $750 million lawsuit, per NBC News, and was dropped from corporate deals with Nike, Dior, and the Fortnite video game, according to CNET. Moreover, in January, TMZ broke the news that the "Goosebumps" rapper was dropped from 2022's much-awaited Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival lineup.

Since the incident, Scott has attempted to make reparations. In late November 2021, Scott offered to pay for the funeral services of all 10 victims, only for several families to turn him down, per Rolling Stone. The lawyer for the youngest victim, 9-year-old Ezra Blount, said in a statement that Scott's "journey ahead will be painful. He must face and hopefully see that he bears some of the responsibility for this tragedy."

In March, Scott tried again with his launch of Project HEAL, a multi-pronged initiative designed to empower and protect underserved youth. (One of its main efforts, per its website, is finding a "tech-driven solution for event safety.") As Scott stated on Instagram, "I want to use my resources and platform moving forward towards actionable change." But is the world ready for Travis Scott to return to music?